The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

GENERAL

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi receives Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, followed by news conference (1800 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases November industry orders and sales data (0900 GMT); November retail sales data (1000 GMT); December non-EU foreign trade data (1100 GMT).

Talks between Italy and the European Union on how to manage a mountain of bad loans clogging up Italian banks are going well, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Friday.

On Saturday in Davos Padoan stressed that the talks do not involve a so-called "bad bank" but instead are aimed at allowing "guarantees that facilitate the sale of bad loans on the basis of market mechanisms." (*) Italy and the European Commission are still negotiating over the price of state guarantee for lenders that want to sell their non-performing loans, several newspaper said on Monday.

DEBT

The Treasury said on Friday it would sell 6.5 billion euros in six-month bills at auction on Jan. 27.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on Jan. 28.

COMPANIES (*) SAIPEM, FINMECCANICA, ENI, ENEL , DANIELI, FINCANTIERI

Saipem could win contract worth 5 billion euros in Iran, la Repubblica and Financial Times said on Monday, in articles about the incoming visit of Iran's president in Rome. The papers said companies in Italy would sign about 17 billion euro worth of deals with Iran. FT said Eni, Enel and Finmeccanica would attend meetings between Italian and Iran, while la Repubblica said Danieli and Fincantieri could win contracts.

SAIPEM

Capital increase starts; ends on Feb. 11.

Saipem said in its rights issue prospectus that it had trimmed its sales guidance for last year and might have to review its recent four-year business plan targets if oil prices remained at current low levels.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO, UBI BANCA, MONTE PASCHI

The Italian government contacted the head of Banca Popolare di Milano to ask him to consider a tie-up with UBI Banca, with a view to eventually merging with Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Il Messaggero reported on Saturday.

Spanish bank Santander on Friday said it was not considering any potential acquisition of Italian lender Banca Montei dei Paschi di Siena following press reports mentioning such a possibility earlier in the day. (*) Italy's market watchdog Consob is reviewing the share movements in Monte dei Paschi last week, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday. Consob wants to verify whether the stock movements were caused by trades of some hedge funds, the paper said. (*) A steep fall in the market value of Banca Monte dei Paschi and government measures to help lenders offload their non-performing loans will make it easier for the Tuscan lender to find a partner, Il Corriere reported on Monday. The paper cites UBI Banca as the most probable partner.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

A spin-off of the fixed line telecom network would not be in anybody's interest, Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi told Il Corriere della Sera on Saturday.

MONDADORI, RCS MEDIAGROUP

Italy's competition watchdog is checking whether Arnoldo Mondadori's purchase of rival RCS MediaGroup's book unit would give the publisher controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi a dominant position on the market.

BANCA CARIGE

The top investor in the Genoa-based bank denied on Friday reducing its stake and said it had confidence in Carige's solidity.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI

Shareholders will meet on March 5 to approve the transformation of the unlisted cooperative bank into a joint stock company, ahead of a planned bourse listing and a 1.5 billion euro cash call, the bank said on Friday.

TOD'S

Luca Cordero di Montezemolo has stepped down from the luxury goods group's board, Tod's said on Friday.

DEL CLIMA

A mandatory tender offer on remaining shares in Del Clima by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation starts on Monday.

DE LONGHI

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

UNICREDIT

Buyback of subordinated bonds starts; ends on Feb. 16.

ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI

Air traffic control operator ENAV, which the government plans to partly privatise, will probably debut on the Milan bourse on June 28, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday.

A2A, IREN There is no taboo on the public shareholders of A2A, the cities of Milan and Brescia, going below 50 percent, the mayor of Milan said in Il Sole 24 Ore on Sunday. "Sooner or later a capital increase will be needed to give the company more resources and the cities will go below the present 50 percent," he said. He said it would be even better if the stake sold went to a public investor like state lender CDP. He said a tie up with regional peer Iren was not on the agenda at the moment.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................