The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases December producer prices (0900 GMT).

Reuters releases December asset allocation poll (1200 GMT).

Monza, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends conference on "Taxation, Business and Employment. Conflict or Dialogue for Growth?" (1700 GMT).

Milan, Reform Minister Maria Elena Boschi attends lesson on Italian institutional reforms at Cattolica University (1000 GMT).

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA * The lender has no tie-up options on the table at the moment even though a merger with UBI Banca would make sense industrially, the Monte dei Paschi CEO said in a newspaper interview on Friday. Multiple tie ups would be complex, he said.

Chairman Massimo Tononi attends round-table discussion on "Wine as Strategic Economic Asset of Italian Territories" in Siena (1700 GMT).

The Tuscan lender posted an annual profit for the first time in five years on Thursday, helped by a change in the way it booked a controversial derivative trade.

There are no new factors that can explain the recent performance of the stock, the CEO of Monte Paschi Fabrizio Viola told Italian broadcaster SKY news on Thursday. The bank is in good shape, Viola said, adding the scheme approved by the government to help banks offload their bad loans was a step in the right direction. He did not specify whether the lender would join the scheme.

BANCO POPOLARE, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Merger talks between Italian cooperative lenders Banco Popolare and Banca Popolare di Milano took a big step forward on Thursday when Rome backed a tie-up. * A tie-up of the two lenders is expected to be signed by mid-February, Il Sole 24 Ore said, while Il Messaggero said the ECB had given its blessing to the deal.

ITALIAN BANKS

Italy's scheme for helping domestic banks sell off their bad loans should be in place by April, with the government not expected to limit the amount of debt that the state will guarantee, a senior Treasury official told Reuters on Thursday.

* ENI

The managing director of SK Capital told Ansa on Thursday the US fund was interested in buying a stake in Eni's chemical unit Versalis, as reported by papers.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The Italian luxury goods group reported a 7.4 percent rise in 2015 revenues as favourable currency moves helped to offset weakness in its biggest market, Asia, as well as in North America.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Board meeting on Q4 and FY results; followed by conference call (1530 GMT).

LUXOTTICA

Board meeting on preliminary FY results.

