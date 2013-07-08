The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

* Italy will scrap the property tax on the majority but not all the primary residences, Dario Franceschini, Minister for Relations with Parliament told daily La Stampa.

ROME- News conference presentation of art exhibitions "Antonello da Messina" and "L'altro ritratto" with Telecom Italia Chairman Franco Bernabe, culture and Tourism Minister Massimo Bray- 1000 GMT.

ECONOMY

Treasury announces sale of BTPs, fixed rate bonds, and CCTeu, Euribor-linked floating rate bonds, to be auctioned on July 11.

COMPANIES

Sopaf is delisted by today.

Trevi ex-dividend of 0.13 euro per share.

* UNICREDIT

Italy's Unicredit will rely on partnerships with local banks to fill in the gaps in the emerging markets of Asia and Latin America rather than developing a full business there, its head of investment banking told the Financial Times.

* GENERALI

The insurer's CEO Mario Greco has threatened to leave the company if Raffaele Agrusti, a manager close to the former CEO Giovanni Perissinotto, would not agree a path to exit the insurer, daily La Repubblica reported on Monday.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The Italian publisher said its capital increase that ended on Friday was about 85 percent subscribed. Rights for unsold shares start trading on Wednesday.

FIAT

The CEO of the Italian automaker attends a meeting of the Turin Industrialists' Union from 0800 GMT.

* CUCINELLI

The Italian cashmere goods maker forecast double-digit growth in 2013, its head Brunello Cucinelli told daily La Repubblica on Monday.

