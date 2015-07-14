The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Meeting on Prevention of Corruption with anticorruption Authority President Raffaele Cantone, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco (0700 GMT).

(*) The deal reached yesterday on Greece avoided the worst case scenario, but talks are still difficult and a positive outcome on a Greek third bailout "cannot be taken for granted", Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore. Eurogroup discussed on Monday a bridge loan for Greece worth 6-7 billion euros, Padoan added.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases May data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

COMPANIES (*) TELECOM ITALIA

State investment fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti could soon buy a stake in the Italian phone company to flag its interest in the group, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

The CEO of French media group Vivendi does not have the mandate to raise its stake in the Italian phone company beyond the 14.9 percent it already owns, the daily added.

(*) LUXOTTICA

Fabio D'Angelantonio, Chief Marketing Officer at the eyewear group, left the company on July 1, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding the manager was very close to former CEO Andrea Guerra.

(*) SALINI IMPREGILO

The general contractor could choose an internal candidate to replace Chairman Claudio Costamagna, who has become head of state investment fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

ENI, ENEL,ACEA, EDISON

Italy's antitrust said on Monday it was investigating energy companies Acea, Eni, Enel and Edison after receiving numerous complaints about their invoicing methods.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

General Motors Co and the United Auto Workers on Monday kicked off bargaining that will determine labor costs for the U.S. operations of the Detroit Three, including Fiat Chrysler, with a show of harmony that extended to the blue, open-collar shirts worn by officials on each side.

Healthcare packages and profit-sharing agreements could be revised in talks for new contracts between the UAW and the Big Three U.S. automakers, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

AEROPORTO BOLOGNA GUGLIELMO MARCONI

Debuts on main segment Milan Stock Exchange.

