The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends report
presentation on tax, expenses and recovery (0800 GMT).
ISTAT releases May industry orders and sales data (0800 GMT)
and May retail sales data (0900 GMT).
COMPANIES
EXOR
Axis Capital Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday its
planned merger with PartnerRe was superior to a revised
Exor offer.
BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA
The cooperative lender said on Tuesday it had picked banks
for a possible stock market listing in Milan.
BANCA CARIGE
The lender said on Tuesday it had given a mandate to its
chairman and CEO to hire a financial advisor as the cooperative
bank gears up for consolidation in the sector.
MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
* The three shareholders linked by a shareholder pact - the
Monte dei Paschi foundation and Latin American investors BTG
Pactual and Fintech - are considering dissolving the pact, Il
Sole 24 Ore said on Wednesday.
* INTESA SANPAOLO
A reform of the governance structure, with a possible return
to a single board system, is close to being decided, Corriere
della Sera said.
FINCANTIERI
Fincantieri said on Tuesday its first half net profit fell
to 12 million euros from 24 million euros a year ago. Revenues
were 2.22 billion euros versus 1.98 billion euros a year
ago.
Conference call on H1 results Wednesday (0700 GMT).
GRUPPO EDITORIALE L'ESPRESSO
Board meeting on H1 results.
