ECONOMY
ISTAT releases June wage inflation data (0800 GMT).
DEBT
Italy's Treasury said on Thursday it would cancel its
mid-month BTP bond sale in August due to reduced funding needs
and large cash availability.
The Treasury said it would offer 500-750 million euros of
the inflation-linked BTPei due Sept. 15, 2026 at auction on July
28.
The Treasury will announce on Friday the sale of 6-month BOT
bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 29.
COMPANIES
INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's biggest retail bank is looking to sell its Accedo
consumer credit unit by the end of 2015 as part of a multi-year
plan to shed non-core assets, two sources close to the matter
said on Thursday.
GENERALI
Generali's investment in Spain's Banco Credito Cooperativo
could pave the way to a stock market listing valuing the Spanish
bank at around 1 billion euros, a source close to the matter
said.
ENI
Eni is said to be weighing the sale of Nigeria assets that
could be worth $2-5 billion, though no decision has as yet been
taken, Bloomberg said on Thursday citing sources.
(*) FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
After a rebuttal by General Motors, CEO Sergio
Marchionne has turned to Asia in his search for a partner for
the auto maker, Il Sole 24 Ore reported citing rumours in
financial circles. The paper mentioned South Korean automaker
Hyundai Motor as a possible merger candidate.
STMICROELECTRONICS
The Franco-Italian chipmaker's shares rose on Thursday after
it said it expected modest growth in communications, industrial
and automotive markets in H2 2015, reassuring investors spooked
by recent warnings from U.S. chipmakers Texas Instruments Inc
and Linear Technology Corp.
SNAM
Fitch assigned a long-term 'BBB+' rating to Snam on
Thursday, with a stable outlook.
A2A
The regional utility said on Thursday it had received a
15-year 200 million euro loan from European Investment Bank to
fund power and gas network investments and public lighting.
IPO
Italy's post office is cutting costly mail delivery and
expanding its lucrative financial and insurance business as it
gears up for a long-awaited share sale that is set to be the
country's biggest privatisation in a decade.
SOGEFI
Board meeting on H1 results.
