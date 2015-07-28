The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases July business and consumer confidence data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 500-750 million euros 26th tranche BTPei bonds due Sept. 15, 2026. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

The carmaker could pay billions of dollars to buy back defective trucks as part of a settlement with U.S. safety regulators, but has the option to recover costs by reselling vehicles once they are repaired.

The company said it did not expect the net cost of providing additional alternatives to remedies contemplated by a consent order entered into by Fiat Chrysler U.S. with National Highway Traffic Safety Authority would be material to its financial position, liquidity, or results of operations.

LUXOTTICA

A strong dollar and hot weather in Europe helped the world's biggest eyewear group achieve a 25 percent rise in net income for the second quarter, it said on Monday.

The group's co-Chief Executive Adil Mehboob Khan said on Monday he did not expect further management changes after the recent exit of Chief Marketing Officer Fabio d'Angelantonio.

INNOVATEC

The company said on Monday the closing of the acquisition of 51 percent of Gruppo Green Power originally envisaged before July 31 will now occur by September 30.

MEDIASET

Conference on TV content protection with board member Gina Nieri (1000 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA

Communication Authority AGCOM gives new fees for unbundling.

* ENEL

Enersis, European energy giant Enel's Latin American arm, said on Monday evening that its board had agreed on a long-awaited restructure plan that aims to streamline its regional operations.

* INWIT

Reported a net profit for the first half of the year of 21.3 million euros.

* ASTALDI

The group said it has finalised an agreement for the completion of the Quadrilatero Marche-Umbria road network. The overall value of the works totals 500 million euros, it said.

* VENETO BANCA

An alliance formed by shareholders led by entrepreneur Luca Ferrari aims to increase its holding in the bank to 10 percent from 7 percent at present, Milano Finanza said on Tuesday. According to Corriere della Sera, the group of shareholders already has 10 percent of Veneto Banca, is aiming to raise its stake to 15 percent and is opposed to a market listing of the bank.

ACEA

Board meeting on H1 results.

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

SAIPEM

Board meeting on H1 results (also on Q2 results) followed by conference call (1645 GMT).

TERNA

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1300 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................