The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Eurogroup chair Jeroen Dijsselbloem told journalists in Brussels his biggest concern for Italy is the country's political instability, according to Il Sole 24 Ore.

Silvio Berlusconi's party boycotted a summit of Italy's fragile coalition government and blocked parliamentary activity on Wednesday in protest against a supreme court decision to fast track a ruling that could ban him from public office.

ECONOMY

On Thursday, Reuters releases Q2 quarterly poll on Italian economy at 1220 GMT.



DEBT

The treasury offers on Thursday up to 5 billion euros of three- and 30-year bonds together with up to 1.5 billion euros of floating rate certificates CCTeu. The auction will be a test of investor appetite after Standard & Poor's cut Italy's sovereign rating to BBB, two notches above junk.

COMPANIES

MEDIASET

Vice chairman Pier Silvio Berlusconi said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore that the company was looking for opportunities to expand abroad as a way of boosting revenues.

SAIPEM

Court may rule on company's corruption probe in Nigeria on Thursday.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

The interest of Spain's Bankinter and Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo for Generali's Swiss private banking unit BSI has cooled, Il Sole said.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

The Italian yellow pages publisher said on Wednesday an Italian court had admitted it the to a "composition with creditors" procedure.

FIAT, RCS MEDIAGROUP

Italy's carmaker repeated on Wednesday its investment in publisher RCS Mediagroup is strategic.

RCS Mediagroup holds board meeting to update on sale and capital increase.

BUZZI UNICEM

The Italian cement maker said bookrunners have exercised in full their over-allotment option on an equity-linked bond issued by the company, bringing the total amount of the issue to 220 million euros.

LUFTHANSA

The German airline holds news conference on European and Italian markets, integration with new Germanwings on Thursday.

IPO

Luxury down jacket maker Moncler aims to float in Milan in December with a valuation of about 2 billion euros allowing investors to cash in on the brand's stellar growth, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

