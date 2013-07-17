The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Italy's Interior Minister Angelino Alfano fought growing calls on Tuesday for his resignation over the deportation of the wife of a dissident Kazakh oligarch, saying he had not been told of the police operation in which she was seized and expelled.

ECONOMY

Ratings agency Standard and Poor's lowered its rating on several Italian local and regional governments on Tuesday, which could make funding for future projects more difficult to source.

COMPANIES

* TELECOM ITALIA

America Movil, controlled by Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, may tie up with Telecom Italia's shareholder Telefonica to grab some of the assets the Italian phone company owns in Brasil, Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said on Wednesday citing financial sources in London.

* RCS MEDIAGROUP

The publisher of influential daily Corriere della Sera said on Tuesday it had raised 409.9 million euros ($538 million) in a rights issue that will allow it keep running as a business.

There is no evidence a new major shareholder has emerged in the publisher as a consequence of the capital hike, daily La Repubblica reported on Wednesday citing banking sources.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

The Tuscan lender has had no contacts with potential new investors yet, its chief executive said on Tuesday as Italy's third-biggest lender moves to change ownership rules to lure new shareholders.

* FINMECCANICA

Talks between the Italian defence group and Korea's Doosan Heavy for the sale of Finmeccanica's AnsaldoEnergia are gearing up, daily MF reported on Wednesday.

* ENI

The Italian oil and gas group has pushed back its loading schedule for Kitan crude in the East Timor Sea by a month due to production problems, trade sources said on Wednesday.

* INTESA SANPAOLO

Piedmont region will have to pay a sum estimated in 36 million euros to the Italian bank and Dexia after losing a lawsuit in London over interest-rate swap contracts. Dexia confirmed the outcome of the lawsuit late on Wednesday.

FIAT

Chrysler Group LLC, the U.S. automaker majority controlled by Fiat, is recalling 4,458 Jeep Grand Cherokee sport-utility vehicles to fix an electrical problem that is turning off the headlights.

Chrysler redesigned 2015 Chrysler 200 sedan will begin production in early 2014 at the automaker's Sterling Heights plant here, Chrysler said on Tuesday.

ENEL

Rating agency Fitch has placed several utilities with significant exposure to Spain, including Enel, on Rating Watch Negative, following the announcement by the Spanish government of new regulatory measures regarding energy tariffs.

ITALIAN BANKS

Banking association ABI holds Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday.

BANCA CARIGE

The regional bank said on Tuesday it was in exclusive talks with Arca SGR to sell its 100 percent stake in its unit Carige Asset Management SGR.

