The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT releases May retail sales data (0800 GMT) and June flash non-EU trade balance data (0900 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of BOTs, short-term bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 29.

BOND AUCTIONS The Italian Treasury said on Tuesday it had cancelled an auction of bonds linked to euro zone inflation (BTPEIs) due at the end of July and an auction of medium to long term bonds scheduled for mid-August, noting large cash availability.

It said an auction of treasury bills (BOTS) would be held as planned on Aug. 12.

COMPANIES

Board meetings on H1 results: Amplifon, Caltagirone Editore, Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso , Indesit followed by conference call, Zignago Vetro (0800 GMT).

RCS MEDIAGROUP The Italian publisher said on Tuesday its controlling shareholders will meet on July 31 to disclose the new amounts held by shareholders following a recently-completed capital increase.

SALINI The Italian construction company, which will merge with Impregilo later this year, priced a 400 million euro bond on Tuesday.

TELECOM ITALIA Italy's telecoms regulator is likely to tell the phone company on Thursday it can go ahead with a spin-off of its fixed-line network, two sources with knowledge of the process said, easing concerns the project could be scrapped.

For more details on today's events please see the full agenda in Italian.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................