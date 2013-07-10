(Refiles to add Italy to headline) The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

DEBT CRISIS

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut Italy's sovereign credit rating on Tuesday to BBB from BBB-plus and left its outlook on negative, citing concerns about prospects for an economy stuck in its worst recession since World War Two .

Treasury sells 2.5 billion euros BOTs, short-term bills, maturing on Dec. 19, 2013 and 7.0 billion euros BOTs maturing on July 14, 2014. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

POLITICS

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's final appeal against a prison term for tax fraud is expected to be heard in court on July 30, much earlier than expected, his lawyers said on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT releases May industrial output data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases May data on bank deposits and May statistics on Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia's plan to spin off its domestic phone lines won plaudits on Tuesday from the telecommunications regulator, who said the move was bold and innovative and could earn the former monopoly regulatory benefits.

FIAT

Fiat SpA will put new investments on hold until it gets a clearer idea of the impact of a court ruling that a portion of Italy's labour rules are unconstitutional, its chief executive, Sergio Marchionne, said on Tuesday.

FIAT INDUSTRIAL

Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial's shareholders approved a merger with its U.S. division CNH on Tuesday in what may be a template for a later link-up between sister company Fiat and Chrysler.

GENERALI

Generali, Italy's leading insurer, plans to buy the 7 percent of Generali Deutschland it does not already own, as part of a plan to take full control of its strategic assets and simplify the group.

ENI

Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Tuesday it would invest around 700 million euros ($895 million) to convert and relaunch its loss-making Gela refinery in Sicily to adjust its output to market demand and deal with a crisis in the sector.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

A motion will be presented to the Siena city council meeting on Friday to delay a change to the bylaws of the bank that aims to remove the 4 percent cap on shareholding voting rights, MF said without citing sources. The city council has a major say in the bank through its main foundation shareholder.

* ENEL

The S&P sovereign downgrade will force Enel to shelve plans to launch a hybrid bond at least until September, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Rights in RCS Mediagroup not yet exercised by shareholders as part of its capital increase will be offered today. The subscription period ends on July 16.

The head of Italy's antitrust authority AGCM said on Tuesday it was assessing whether car maker Fiat's stake increase in publisher RCS Mediagroup might raise any barriers to competition.

