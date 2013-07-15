The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
EURO ZONE CRISIS
France lost the last of its major AAA ratings on Friday in a
blow to President Francois Hollande as his government battles to
rein in public finances and kick-start the stalled economy.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI
An Italian appeals court in Siena on Saturday upheld an
earlier ruling that Japanese investment bank Nomura did
not make wrongful gains in a derivative deal with Tuscan lender
Monte dei Paschi, a court order seen by Reuters said
.
UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO
GENERALI
Rating agency Standard & Poor's cut its credit ratings on
the two biggest Italian banks, as well as that of insurer
Generali, following its downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating.
S&P said it also downgraded Mediobanca and put on
creditwatch with a negative implication 23 Italian lenders,
including Mediobanca, Banca Popolare di Milano, Banca Popolare
dell'Emilia Romagna, Banco Popolare, Credito Emiliano and Ubi
Banca.
FIAT INDUSTRIAL
Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial said on
Friday that shareholders who do not want to participate in an
upcoming merger with its CNH unit will receive 8.897 euros per
share.
FINANCIAL TRANSACTION TAX
Meeting on financial transaction tax in Milan attended by
IMF Fiscal Affairs Department director Carlo Cottarelli,
president of Italian brokers association Assosim Michele
Calzolari, and Bank of Italy representative Giacomo Ricotti.
IKF
Investment company IKF starts a capital increase which is
scheduled to end on Aug. 13.
*MEDIASET
UBS raised its price target for the broadcaster to 3.6 euros
from 2.4 euros; rating a buy.
