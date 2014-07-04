The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

EU Commissioners and President Jose Manuel Barroso meet Italian government on EU Presidency.

Conference on D20, the organisation of G20 countries' development banks, with Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, European Investment Bank President Werner Hoyer (0700 GMT); followed by news conference (1230 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases Q1 deficit/GDP ratio (0800 GMT).

European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann expressed concern on Thursday that low interest rates are easing pressure on euro zone governments to shape up their economies, and said the ECB should not leave policy loose for too long.

COMPANIES

BANCA CARIGE

Capital increase ends.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Capital increase ends.

MEDIOBANCA

Holds ordinary board meeting.

ROTTAPHARM

Italian pharmaceuticals company holds new conference to present IPO (0830 GMT).

CLUB MEDITERRANEE

Club Mediterranee said on Thursday the board of directors has named independent advisors on the back of a bidding war for control of the French resort operator. Associes en Finance was chosen as an independent expert and Roland Berger as strategic advisor.

ENI

Oil processing firm Unipetrol is to buy out the stake of Italy's ENI in their joint refining firm Ceska Rafinerska, Unipetrol said on Thursday, giving it full control of the Czech refining sector.

South African petrochemicals group Sasol Ltd will conduct a study to build a gas-to-liquid (GTL) plant in Mozambique, it said on Thursday. The pre-feasibility study will be conducted together with Eni and Mozambique's national oil company, Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos.

* ENI, ENEL, STMICROELECTRONICS

The state could sell 5 percent of energy groups Eni and Enel in the fall to meet its debt reduction target after other privatisations had come off to a slot start, La Repubblica said, citing Treasury sources. In the Treasury's list of stakes to sell is also chipmaker STMicroelectronics, through which the state could gain 750 million euros, the paper added.

* FINCANTIERI

Insurer Generali is likely among the shareholders of the shipbuilding group after its IPO, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* FINECO

Il Giornale says U.S. fund Wellington, France's Axa and Italy's Kairos are among Fineco shareholders after the IPO.

UNICREDIT

Italian market watchdog Consob imposed a fine of 150,000 euros ($204,600) on the world's biggest money manager BlackRock for market manipulation in disclosing a reduction of its stake in Italian bank UniCredit.

SAIPEM

The wreck of the Costa Concordia cruise liner is set to be refloated within 10 days, to be towed away from the Italian island where it ran aground and capsized two and a half years ago, the group organising the removal said on Thursday.

ALITALIA

Abu Dhabi's state-owned airline Etihad Airways, currently under scrutiny by the European Union because of its numerous stakes in EU airlines, said the bloc had to accept outside investment in its carriers in order to sustain current services.

FINMECCANICA

An Italian prosecutor has asked for a six-year jail term against former Finmeccanica Chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi for paying bribes to win a 560-million-euro ($764 million) helicopter deal with India. * The company will present a new industrial plan for the group, its CEO Mauro Moretti said on the sidelines of an event, according to Il Sole 24 Ore. The company will also ask at the end of July for offers for its AnsaldoBreda unit, the paper added.

* D'AMICO

The shipping group will invest $1.2 billion in the next 3-4 years to renew its fleet, Il Sole 24 Ore quoted Paolo d'Amico as saying. The company's debt to equity ratio is expected to drop to 1/5 by 2017 from 1/10 right now. A future bourse listing for the holding group is also under consideration, the paper added.

