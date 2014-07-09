The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Milan, Italian European Presidency, Justice and Internal Affairs Council meeting ends.

Rome, social security agency INAIL presents annual report with Chairman Massimo De Felice, Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti (0900 GMT).

UniCredit holds news conference to present new banking service model, with CEO Federico Ghizzoni (1130 GMT).

Italy is in talks with other European Union states about sharing the burden of rescuing migrants crossing the Mediterranean in crowded boats from North Africa, senior officials meeting in Milan said on Tuesday.

Jean-Claude Juncker denied on Tuesday that he favoured a federal European superstate as he sought the support of British Conservatives and other eurosceptics for his presidency of the European Commission, but his assurances drew a cool response.

ECONOMY

Italy and its allies will receive no special leeway in meeting EU budget rules, European officials agreed on Tuesday, as Germany resisted attempts to soft-pedal on long-promised spending reforms.

DEBT

The yields on lower-rated euro zone bonds rose on Tuesday, as selling pressure ahead of large new debt issues picked up after a European Central Bank board member talked down the prospect of a broad-based asset-buying programme.

The Italian Treasury said on Tuesday it would offer up to 7.5 billion euros of fixed-rate bonds (BTPs) at its regular mid-month auction on July 11.

COMPANIES

ENI

Italy's Eni could be at risk of a credit downgrade if it fails to turn around its troubled refining business soon, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday, as a meeting between the oil major and trade unions over the threat of plant closures ended inconclusively.

MEDIASET

An Italian court on Tuesday acquitted two Mediaset executives, including Pier Silvio Berlusconi, the son of the former prime minister, of alleged tax fraud relating to the TV group's broadcasting rights firm Mediatrade.

ENEL GREEN POWER

Italian renewable energy group Enel Green Power EGPW.MI said on Tuesday it had signed a $400 million capital contribution agreement with a consortium led by J.P. Morgan for two wind projects in the United States with a total installed capacity of 350 MW.

MEDIOLANUM

Italian asset manager Mediolanum said on Tuesday net inflows at its Banca Mediolaum unit were 275 million euros ($375.11 million) in June.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The group is keen to hold onto its stake in Brazilian unit TIM Brasil and is not looking for any buyers, Chief Executive Marco Patuano said, according to Il Sole 24 Ore, reiterating previous comments that the asset was not up for sale.

* SARAS

The refiner is considering a bond issue for up to 500 million euros to repay debt of around 280 million euros maturing over the next 12 months, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* GENERALI, MEDIOBANCA

Mediobanca will wait until the end of 2015 or early 2016 to sell a 3 percent holding in the insurer and bring its stake to around 10 percent, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* ITALCEMENTI

After the bid on Ciments Francais, which will see the Italian cement maker take up 100 percent of the French peer at the end of this month, the company is looking to grow in Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East, CEO Carlo Pesenti said in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

* LVENTURE GROUP

Market regulator Consob has approved the group's prospectus for admission to trading on the Milan bourse, LVenture said in a statement.

SORGENIA, CIR

There are good conditions for reaching an agreement over debt restructuring at CIR's energy group Sorgenia, the chief executive of Intesa Sanpaolo, one of Sorgenia's creditors, said on the sidelines of an event in Milan.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Tuesday it had received orders worth nearly 1.3 billion euros ($1.8 billion) for a 1 billion euro 10-year covered bond.

* FINMECCANICA

The refinancing of a 2.4 billion euro credit line is expected to be completed on Wednesday, Corriere della Sera said.

INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT, KKR

The project between Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit and U.S. private equity firm KKR to pool some problematic loans of the two Italian lenders should conclude in the fall, Intesa's CEO Carlo Messina said on the sidelines of an event in Milan.

Intesa will consider in the next two months whether to join the European Central Bank's Targeted Longer Term Refinancing Operation (TLTRO), intended to encourage banks to increase lending to credit-starved companies, Messina added.

ALITALIA

Intesa Sanpaolo, one of Alitalia's creditors, is ready to make its contribution to ensure that the deal with Etihad Airways can be concluded and the bank can sell its stake in the airline starting from 2017 when the carrier is expected to return to making profit, Intesa's CEO Carlo Messina said on the sidelines of an event in Milan. * The number of job cuts at the airline may be reduced to around 1,200 from the previously anticipated 2,250, with the difference to be relocated to other companies, various papers said. The talks around job cuts at the airline are expected to be finalised before Etihad Airways CEO arrives in Italy on Tuesday next week, the papers added.

SACOM

Holds bond holders' meeting (1530 GMT) and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1600 GMT).

