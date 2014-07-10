The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May industrial output data (0800 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 12-month BOT bills (365 days). Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

ITALIAN BANKS

Italian banking association ABI holds annual meeting.

ENEL

The group's board will meet on Thursday to identify a series of assets available for sale as it looks to reach its disposal target of 4.4 billion euros this year, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The group will expand the pool of potential assets it can draw on to sell, with assets in East and Central Europe in pole position, it said.

* TELECOM ITALIA

The group's CEO has proposed to Fintech's David Martinez Gusman to push back the deadline for the closure of the Telecom Argentina deal to the end of the year but at a penalty cost, Il Messaggero said, citing banking sources. The two executives met in London on Wednesday, the paper added.

GTECH, INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY

Lottery operator GTECH owners have authorised management to make an all-cash 4-billion euro offer for Las Vegas slot machine maker International Game Technology, La Repubblica said. The offer should be presented soon, it said. The interest came to light in June.

BANCA GENERALI

Banca Generali said on Thursday it had reached an agreement to buy the Italian affluent and upper affluent private banking operations of Credit Suisse Italy n a deal worth 47-50 million euros.

* UNICREDIT

Unicredit could draw on 14-15 billion euros of the European Central Bank's fresh long-term refinancing operations known as TLTRO, the bank's CEO said in an interview on Thursday, confirmed by a spokesman for the lender.

FINMECCANICA

The defence group has sealed a deal to refinance a credit facility worth 2.2 billion euros. The new deadline for the facility, which was due to expire in 2015, has been set for 2019.

ROTTAPHARM

Italian pharmaceuticals company IPO ends.

SAFILO

Holds extraordinary shareholders' meeting to approve the conversion of an equity-linked bond worth 150 million euros into equity (1300 GMT).

* FIAT CHRYSLER

Contract negotiations at the carmaker have restarted, Corriere della Sera said, adding that a meeting between the company and unions was planned for Friday.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Holds creditors meeting on bankruptcy agreement.

