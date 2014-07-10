The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
POLITICS
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases May industrial output data (0800 GMT).
DEBT
Treasury sells 6.5 billion euros 12-month BOT bills (365
days). Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
COMPANIES
ITALIAN BANKS
Italian banking association ABI holds annual meeting.
ENEL
The group's board will meet on Thursday to identify a series
of assets available for sale as it looks to reach its disposal
target of 4.4 billion euros this year, Il Sole 24 Ore said. The
group will expand the pool of potential assets it can draw on to
sell, with assets in East and Central Europe in pole position,
it said.
* TELECOM ITALIA
The group's CEO has proposed to Fintech's David Martinez
Gusman to push back the deadline for the closure of the Telecom
Argentina deal to the end of the year but at a penalty cost, Il
Messaggero said, citing banking sources. The two executives met
in London on Wednesday, the paper added.
GTECH, INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY
Lottery operator GTECH owners have authorised management to
make an all-cash 4-billion euro offer for Las Vegas slot machine
maker International Game Technology, La Repubblica said. The
offer should be presented soon, it said. The interest came to
light in June.
BANCA GENERALI
Banca Generali said on Thursday it had reached an agreement
to buy the Italian affluent and upper affluent private banking
operations of Credit Suisse Italy n a deal worth 47-50 million
euros.
* UNICREDIT
Unicredit could draw on 14-15 billion euros of the European
Central Bank's fresh long-term refinancing operations known as
TLTRO, the bank's CEO said in an interview on Thursday,
confirmed by a spokesman for the lender.
FINMECCANICA
The defence group has sealed a deal to refinance a credit
facility worth 2.2 billion euros. The new deadline for the
facility, which was due to expire in 2015, has been set for
2019.
ROTTAPHARM
Italian pharmaceuticals company IPO ends.
SAFILO
Holds extraordinary shareholders' meeting to approve the
conversion of an equity-linked bond worth 150 million euros into
equity (1300 GMT).
* FIAT CHRYSLER
Contract negotiations at the carmaker have restarted,
Corriere della Sera said, adding that a meeting between the
company and unions was planned for Friday.
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
Holds creditors meeting on bankruptcy agreement.
