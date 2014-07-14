The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

An Italian prosecutor has asked a court to try Silvio Berlusconi for paying 750,000 euros ($1 million) to buy the silence of people aware that he used prostitutes, legal sources said on Friday.

Italy does not need help in managing its economy from the European Commission, European Central Bank or International Monetary Fund, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said in an interview published on Sunday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases 2013 data on poverty in Italy (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases May data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

COMPANIES

IPO

Italian gaming group Sisal on Friday said it had pulled plans for its initial public offering (IPO) due to unfavorable market conditions both in Italy and abroad.

The government plans to list RaiWay, a unit of state broadcaster Rai, in November, daily la Repubblica reported on Saturday, adding the parent company held on Friday a management presentation of the unit for bankers and legal advisers.

GTECH

* Repubblica says on Monday that GTech is preparing a cash and share offer worth $4 billion for IGT.

UNICREDIT

* Il Sole 24 Ore says binding offers for UniCredit's credit management unit UCCMB should come today. The newspaper says three groups of investors are bidding: Fortress together with Prelios, Cerberus together with CVC and Jupiter and, possibly, Goldman Sachs together with Deutsche Bank and TPG.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

* In an interview with Corriere della Sera, CEO Alessandro Vandelli says the bank is focusing on its capital increase and not interesed in talks with Banca Popolare dell' Etruria , which is on sale.

ENEL

* Corriere della Sera says on Monday Enel could consider raising the freefloat of Endesa from 8 percent currretly to 25-30 percent to raise cash.

SNAM

An Italian court has notified Italgas, a unit of the Italian gas grid operator, that the company would be put under judicial administration for six months, Snam said on Friday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Brasilian investment bank BTG Pactual could be in talks with Spain's Telefonica to buy Telefonica's stake in the Italian phone company, daily Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday in an unsourced report.

FIAT

The Italian carmaker signed a deal with unions for a one-off salary increase of 260 euros to be paid to all its Italian employees this year, union officials said on Friday. The group and the unions will meet again in September to discuss a three-year contract for its Italian workers.

FINMECCANICA

Moody's said on Friday that Finmeccanica's successful refinancing of its five-year revolving credit facility was a credit positive development that allowed the company to maintain its strong liquidity profile.

Boeing Chief Executive Jim McNerney told daily Corriere della Sera on Sunday the U.S. company would boost its partnership with Finmeccanica's Alenia in the coming years. McNerney also said the planemaker was looking at expanding its helicopter business, which involves Finmeccanica's AgustaWestland.

MEDIACONTECH

Board meeting on FY results.

MOVIEMAX MEDIA GROUP

Holds shareholders' meeting (1400 GMT).

