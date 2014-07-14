The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
POLITICS
An Italian prosecutor has asked a court to try Silvio
Berlusconi for paying 750,000 euros ($1 million) to buy the
silence of people aware that he used prostitutes, legal sources
said on Friday.
Italy does not need help in managing its economy from the
European Commission, European Central Bank or International
Monetary Fund, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said in an interview
published on Sunday.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases 2013 data on poverty in Italy (0800 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases May data on public finances, state
borrowing and debt.
COMPANIES
IPO
Italian gaming group Sisal on Friday said it had pulled
plans for its initial public offering (IPO) due to unfavorable
market conditions both in Italy and abroad.
The government plans to list RaiWay, a unit of state
broadcaster Rai, in November, daily la Repubblica reported on
Saturday, adding the parent company held on Friday a management
presentation of the unit for bankers and legal advisers.
GTECH
* Repubblica says on Monday that GTech is preparing a cash
and share offer worth $4 billion for IGT.
UNICREDIT
* Il Sole 24 Ore says binding offers for UniCredit's credit
management unit UCCMB should come today. The newspaper says
three groups of investors are bidding: Fortress together with
Prelios, Cerberus together with CVC and Jupiter and, possibly,
Goldman Sachs together with Deutsche Bank and TPG.
BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA
* In an interview with Corriere della Sera, CEO Alessandro
Vandelli says the bank is focusing on its capital increase and
not interesed in talks with Banca Popolare dell' Etruria
, which is on sale.
ENEL
* Corriere della Sera says on Monday Enel could consider
raising the freefloat of Endesa from 8 percent
currretly to 25-30 percent to raise cash.
SNAM
An Italian court has notified Italgas, a unit of the Italian
gas grid operator, that the company would be put under judicial
administration for six months, Snam said on Friday.
TELECOM ITALIA
Brasilian investment bank BTG Pactual could be in talks with
Spain's Telefonica to buy Telefonica's stake in the
Italian phone company, daily Corriere della Sera reported on
Saturday in an unsourced report.
FIAT
The Italian carmaker signed a deal with unions for a one-off
salary increase of 260 euros to be paid to all its Italian
employees this year, union officials said on Friday. The group
and the unions will meet again in September to discuss a
three-year contract for its Italian workers.
FINMECCANICA
Moody's said on Friday that Finmeccanica's successful
refinancing of its five-year revolving credit facility was a
credit positive development that allowed the company to maintain
its strong liquidity profile.
Boeing Chief Executive Jim McNerney told daily
Corriere della Sera on Sunday the U.S. company would boost its
partnership with Finmeccanica's Alenia in the coming years.
McNerney also said the planemaker was looking at expanding its
helicopter business, which involves Finmeccanica's
AgustaWestland.
MEDIACONTECH
Board meeting on FY results.
MOVIEMAX MEDIA GROUP
Holds shareholders' meeting (1400 GMT).
