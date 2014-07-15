The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Poland and the Baltic states are uneasy about Italian Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini's bid to be European Union foreign policy chief, concerned that she may be soft on Russia, but look unlikely to block her, diplomats said on Monday.

Italian prosecutors are investigating the governor of Lombardy on suspicion that he helped two people get jobs linked to a world fair in Milan next year, the region said on Monday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT) and May import of industrial products (0900 GMT).

A stronger euro exchange rate is a risk to the sustainability of the euro zone recovery, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, while stressing that he has no plans to leave the bank.

COMPANIES

ALITALIA, UNICREDIT, INTESA, MONTE PASCHI , POPOLARE SONDRIO

Creditor banks of Alitalia have reached agreement on how to share the burden of a debt restructuring for the Italian airline, UniCredit Chief Executive's Federico Ghizzoni said on Monday.

* FINECO

Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual has bought a stake of nearly 0.5 percent in UniCredit's internet bank Fineco, according to Il Giornale.

BANCA CARIGE

The mid-sized lender said on Monday it had sold a 7.4 percent stake in Esaote, posting a gross capital gain of 1.6 million euros.

MONTE PASCHI

Italian businessman Alessandro Falciai has bought a 1.2-1.3 percent stake in the lender, investing about 60 million euros, according to Corriere della Sera.

FINMECCANICA

Chief Executive Mauro Moretti will propose the next board meeting a possible sale of its unit Fata and expects to take a decision on selling Ansaldo Breda in October, Corriere della Sera and other newspapers reported citing comments made by Moretti at the Farnborough Airshow.

SALINI IMPREGILO

A $180 million claim involving the Panama Canal's disputed $1.6 billion cost overrun is headed to arbitration court in Miami next week, canal officials said on Monday.

TOD'S

Barclays cuts target price to 87 euros from 94 euros; rating underweight

ITALCEMENTI

Berenberg cuts target price to 6.00 euros from 6.10 euros; rating sell

LUCCHINI

India's JSW Steel has presented a binding offer for 69 percent stake in GSI Lucchini, the steelmaker said in a statement, adding the Indian group made an offer also for a plant in Piombino.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................