The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan speaks in parliament on EU Stability Pact (0700 GMT).

ECONOMY

Reuters releases Q2 Italian economy poll (1320 GMT).

COMPANIES

TELECOM ITALIA

Telefonica will sell 750 million euros ($1 billion) in bonds that convert to Telecom Italia shares, it said, effectively loosening its grip as largest shareholder of the Italian telecoms group.

Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Wednesday that a move by its biggest shareholder Telefonica TEF.MC to cut its stake in the Italian phone company will not affect its own strategy. * Spain's Telefonica on Thursday fixed the swap price of its 750 million euro ($1 billion) Telecom Italia exchangeable bond deal at 0.860 to 1.032 euros per Telecom Italia share.

FERRERO

Italy's Ferrero, maker of Nutella chocolate spread, said on Wednesday it had bought Turkish company Oltan, one of the world leaders in the production and marketing of hazelnuts.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit has received at least three binding offers for debt collection unit UCCMB, which Italy's biggest bank by assets has put up for sale as it tackles its large stock of soured loans.

Other offers could include one presented by Lone Star and another by a consortium made up of Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and TPG, sources and media reports have added.

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

Luxury carmaker Maserati, part of Fiat Chrysler, will not sell more than 75,000 vehicles globally a year to retain the exclusivity of the Italian brand, an executive at Maserati said on Thursday. * New car sales in Europe rose 4.3 percent in June, industry data showed on Thursday, as an economic recovery in southern Europe, new product launches and retail incentives boosted demand for mass-market brands.

FINMECCANICA

An Italian judge has issued arrest warrants against a British consultant and an Indian lawyer accused of helping Finmeccanica SIFI.MI unit AgustaWestland bribe Indian officials to win a high profile helicopter contract, their lawyers said on Wednesday.

ALITALIA

The chief executive of Etihad Airways said a deal to acquire nearly half of Alitalia could be wrapped up this month but warned that cuts would be needed to make the loss-making carrier profitable, prompting opposition from Italy's largest union.

* MAIRE TECNIMONT

Italian engineering group Maire Tecnimont said on Thursday its board had approved the issuance of senior unsecured guaranteed five-year notes for a minimum aggregate amount of 300 million euros ($406 million).

BREMBO

The brakes maker will invest 5 million euros to revamp its Mapello cast iron foundry, il Sole 24 Ore said.

BANCO POPOLARE

The lender will cut 330 jobs in Italy, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

PIAGGIO

Italian scooter maker Piaggio said on Wednesday it had signed fresh credit agreements with a syndicate of banks for 220 million euros ($298 million) to refinance existing loan facilities and fund international growth.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

JP Morgan has cut its stake in the lender to 0.058 percent from 2.527 percent, UBS reduced its shareholding to 1.524 percent from 2.382 percent, while T. Rowe Price Associates' stake was decreased to 0.217 percent from 2.112 percent, a filing by market regulator Consob showed.

BB BIOTECH

Holds board meeting on H1 results.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Holds board meeting on preliminary H1 results.

MEDIOBANCA

Holds main shareholders' pact meeting and ordinary board meeting.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................