The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Milan, A2A newly elected Chairman Giovanni Valotti holds news conference (0830 GMT).

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May retail sales data (0800 GMT) and July consumer confidence data (0900 GMT).

Italian employers' association Confindustria said on Wednesday that Italy risked missing the group's forecast for economic growth of just 0.2 percent this year.

DEBT

Treasury announces sale of BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 29.

The Treasury said on Wednesday it would offer up to 4.25 billion euros ($572.26 billion) of inflation-linked bonds (BTPEI) and zero-coupon bonds (CTZ) at its regular end-month auction on July 28.

The Treasury has decided to cancel its mid-August bond offering as well as a sale of inflation-linked bonds scheduled at the end of next month due to ample cash availability, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

COMPANIES

CIR, SORGENIA

Italy's CIR and Austria's Verbund have reached an agreement with banks to restructure the debt of their troubled energy unit Sorgenia, the two companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Proxy advisor ISS has recommended that Fiat investors vote against a cross-border merger of the Italian carmaker and its U.S. unit Chrysler at a meeting on Aug. 1, saying it would reduce shareholder rights.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia does not rule out merging its Brazilian operator with a local rival but such a move is not on the agenda for now, its chief executive said after meeting Brazil's president on Wednesday. * Any Brazilian wireless carrier left out of the next fourth-generation (4G) spectrum auction is likely to face merger pressure from other players, the superintendent of competition at telecom regulator Anatel said in a Wednesday interview.

CDP RETI

Italian energy grid holding company CDP Reti will receive a loan of around 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) to help smooth a sale of a stake to China's State Grid Corp, two sources familiar with the matter said. * Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said on Thursday it was in advanced-stage talks with the State Grid Corporation of China for the sale of a 35 percent stake in CDP Reti, a vehicle controlling Italy's energy grids.

* INTESA SANPAOLO

Coller Capital and Neuberger Berman are interested in buying the bank's private equity portfolio, which is valued at a total 1.4 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.

* ENI, ENEL

MP Massimo Muccheti has presented an amendment to lower the threshold for obligatory takeover bids to 20 percent from the current 30 percent, a measure that would facilitate the sale of stakes in Eni and Enel, MF and Il Messaggero said. According to the papers, however, the government was opposed to this and asked to put the threshold at at least 25 percent.

ENEL

Slovak police searched offices of the country's main electricity producer Slovenske Elektrarne, majority owned by Italy's Enel, to collect documents in an investigation into what police said was a serious mismanagement of assets.

MEDIASET, MEDIASET ESPANA

Mediaset's Spanish arm Mediaset Espana on Wednesday said its adjusted core profit for the first half of the year grew 58.6 percent to 88.1 million euros ($118.6 million) from a year earlier.

MOLESKINE

The State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has reduced its stake in the notebook maker to 1.696 percent on July 18 from the 2.594 percent it held in April, a filing by market regulator Consob showed.

* BANKS

The stress tests of the European Central Bank are too focused on loans and too little on other assets, Giovanni Sabatini, the director general of banking association ABI told the MF.

BANCA CARIGE

UBS has a 3.573 percent stake in the lender, a filing by market regulator Consob showed.

POP VICENZA, POP MAROSTICA

The chairman of Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Wednesday he expected Banca Popolare di Marostica to take a decision on the binding merger offers it received, including one from Pop Vicenza, by Aug. 8.

* F2i AEROPORTI

The holding, which holds the infrastructure fund's interests in the airport sector, is trying to raise between 450-500 million euros by selling a 49 percent stake, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Among the some twenty interested parties are Industry Funds Management, Ardian and Global Infrastructure Partners, the paper added.

* ALITALIA

The airline has agreed to the conditions posed by the Poste Italiana, under which the company will invest a further 40 million euros in the carrier without having to take on its past liabilities, La Repubblica said.

Intesa Sanpaolo and seven other shareholders in the airline have made a pact to lock down 36 percent of the carrier's share capital, Il Messaggero said.

ANTICHI PELLETTIERI

Holds annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1000 GMT).

CERVED INFORMATION SOLUTIONS

Holds board meeting on preliminary H1 results.

DAMIANI

Holds annual general meeting (1600 GMT).

IKF

Holds annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (1300 GMT) and warrant holders' special meeting (1200).

INNOVATEC

Holds ordinary shareholders' meeting (1300 GMT).

SESA

Holds board meeting on FY results.

Board meetings on H1 results: AUTOSTRADE MERIDIONALI , AZIMUT, CALTAGIRONE EDITORE, EI TOWERS, LUXOTTICA followed by conference call (1630 GMT), TERNA followed by conference call.

