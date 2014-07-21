The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May industry orders and sales data (0800 GMT).

Milan, Italian European Presidency, Competitiveness (Industry) minister's informal meeting ends.

DEBT

Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan signs treasury protocol to accelerate repayments (1300 GMT).

COMPANIES * MAIRE TECNIMONT

The Italian engineering company said on Monday it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fatima Group Principals and Midwest Fertilizer Corporation for engineering, procurement and construction of a fertilizer complex in the United States worth $1.6 billion.

* INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT

The vehicle Italy's top two banks are building with U.S private equity firm KKR will manage restructured loans with a total gross value between 1.5 and 2 billion euros, daily Corriere reported on Monday.

MONTE DEI PASCHI

The banking foundation that used to be Monte dei Paschi's top shareholder will seek damages from former members of its board and financial advisers in relation to the Italian bank's 2008 costly takeover of smaller rival Antonveneta, it said on Friday.

BSkyB, SKY ITALIA, SKY DEUTSCHLAND

BSkyB could agree a deal in the next two weeks to buy Rupert Murdoch's Sky Italia and his stake in Sky Deutschland, the British newspaper Sunday Times reported.

The deal would create a European pay-TV powerhouse with 20 million subscribers, with analysts giving a likely acquisition price of 7-10 billion euros ($9.5-13.5 billion).

SALINI IMPREGILO

The builder said on Friday Goldman Sachs, Mediobanca and Banca IMI had exercised an option to buy shares.

ENI

Libya's El-Feel oil field has slightly reduced output due to security problems in the capital Tripoli, a spokesman for National Oil Corp (NOC), which operates the field with Eni, said on Friday.

The new CEO of Eni, Claudio Descalzi, said on Saturday during a visit to Mozambique that he hopes to avoid mass layoffs at the Gela refinery in Sicily, seeking to defuse tensions with unions which have called a one-day protest strike for July 29.

Business daily Sole 24 Ore, citing Eni manager Salvatore Sardo, said Gela may have a future as a biodiesel production facility under plans for a 2 billion euro conversion.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The bank said on Friday its rights issue was 99.77 percent subscribed, raising almost 748 million euros ($1.01 billion).

ALITALIA

Italy's Poste Italiane, a key shareholder in Italian airline Alitalia, has given its backing to be part of the deal in which Etihad Airways is due to acquire nearly half of the Italian carrier, Poste Italiane said in a statement on Friday.

CLUB MED

The son of Club Mediterranee's founder told a weekly paper he supported a takeover offer by Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi and that he would become the resort chain's non-executive chairman if that offer is successful.

FINCANTIERI

The shipmaker holds board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call.

