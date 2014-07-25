The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
COMPANIES
LUXOTTICA
The Italian luxury eyewear group is optimistic about
prospects for the rest of 2014 after sales accelerated in the
second quarter, offsetting the impact of euro strength which is
now seen waning.
Luxottica said on Thursday it had extended a licence
agreement to produce and distribute Chanel-branded eyeglasses
until the end of 2018, renewable for a further two years.
BANCA CARIGE
The Italian mid-sized bank said late on Thursday it was in
exclusive talks with U.S. investment fund Apollo Management
Holdings LP for the sale of its two insurance units.
SNAM
The Italian gas grid operator is set to sign next week an
accord to renegotiate its 3.2 billion euros in debt with a pool
of 16 banks led by UniCredit and BNP Paribas
, Corriere della Sera reported without citing sources.
The new bank loan will have the same maturity of the present one
and will have a multi-tranche, revolving structure.
* MEDIASET
Britain's BSkyB has agreed to pay around 4.9 billion
pounds to buy Rupert Murdoch's pay-TV assets in Italy and
Germany, responding to the slowing growth at home with a deal to
create a European media powerhouse - in a potential threat to
the Italian broadcaster's pay-tv business.
COBRA
Vodafone on Thursday extended its voluntary tender
offer to buy all the share capital of the Italian car
electronics maker by five trading days to Aug. 1.
ALITALIA
The board of Italy's flagship airline will propose to
shareholders a capital increase of as much as 250 million euros
($336.68 million), a source with knowledge of a document said on
Thursday after a meeting of the airline's board.
Etihad Airways CEO James Hogan has given Alitalia until
Monday to agree to the tie-up or else the Gulf carrier's
proposal would no longer stand, Corriere della Sera said in an
unsourced report.
