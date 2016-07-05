The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ECONOMY

Markit releases June service Pmi data (0745 GMT).

ISTAT releases monthly bulletin on the state of the economy in June (0800 GMT).

Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan attends insurers' association ANIA annual meeting with President Maria Bianca Farina, in Rome (0830 GMT).

COMPANIES

BANKS

Properly regulated and controlled state support for banks in the euro zone can be justified, though such intervention needs to be used sparingly, European Central Bank supervisor Ignazio Angeloni said on Monday.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi criticised European Central Bank Governor Mario Draghi for not having done more to resolve Italy's banking woes when he held a key Treasury job in Rome in the 1990s.

* MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy is in talks with the European Commission over the possibility of injecting capital in the Tuscan bank without imposing losses on retail investors, several newspapers said. Corriere della Sera said however talks had stalled over Burssels' demand that institutional investors bear some of the pain, something the Rome government wants to avoid. La Stampa said the scheme being considered by the government envisages issuing convertible bonds and the intervention of the Atlante bailout fund for 3 billion euros.

* INTESA SANPAOLO

The head of Compagnia di San Paolo, Francesco Profumo, told Il Sole 24 Ore that it will not sell its stake in the bank because "we don't want to and, given the current conditions, no one is forcing us to do so."

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone bought Generali shares worth an overall 1.8 million euros, according to stock market filings.

TELECOM ITALIA

CK Hutchison Holdings and Vimpelcom are in exclusive talks with Iliad to create a fourth Italian telecoms network operator in a bid to win antitrust approval to merge their mobile operations in the country, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Honda Motor Co Ltd both on Monday reported a 2 percent rise in June Canadian sales, compared to the same month in 2015, because of increased demand for light trucks.

