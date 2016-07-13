The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

DEBT

Italy sells up to 7.5 billion euros over four bonds at auction.

COMPANIES (*) UNICREDIT

UniCredit sold minority stakes in two units for 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) on Tuesday as new Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Mustier moved swiftly on his first day in the job to strengthen the Italian lender's capital.

Poland's state-run insurer PZU will consider taking over local units of Italy's UniCredit and Austria's Raiffeisen, PZU's Chief Executive Michal Krupinski told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

Poland will seek to use UniCredit's potential sale of its stake in Pekao as an opportunity to increase control over the banking sector, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told state-run news agency.

BANKS

Rating agency Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday rising investors' concerns over Italian banks' creditworthiness were not expected to affect their ratings, which already incorporate risks relating to asset quality and capital. Potential support measures by the government could help ease the stress lenders are facing, S&P's said, adding it would continue to monitor the situation.

Italy's finance minister sought on Tuesday to ease worries that his country's battered banking sector may pose risks to the euro zone, and said that recapitalisation needs for its weakest lenders were overstated.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew stressed in Paris on Tuesday the need for well-capitalised banks as Italy nears a deal to safeguard its struggling lenders.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender may choose JP Morgan to manage the sale of at least 10 billion euros of its non-performing loans, the MF said. Il Sole 24 Ore adds that Italian investment bank Mediobanca is also a frontrunner to become the deal's financial adviser.

RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION

As of Tuesday, RCS investors representing 9.5 percent of the company's share capital have accepted the takeover offer launched by Cairo Communication, according to a statement from Italy's bourse. The acceptances include Intesa Sanpaolo's 4.2 percent RCS stake, a source close to the matter added.

In comparison, RCS shareholders representing 1.65 percent of the publisher's share capital have so far accepted a rival offer from a consortium of private equity group Investindustrial and some core RCS investors, which already own 22.6 percent of RCS. Both offers end on Friday.

CREDITO VALTELLINESE

The lender appointed Roberto Tarricone, formerly in charge of corporate management, as its new chief commercial officer.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will offer rewards of as much as $1,500 to ethical hackers who tell the auto maker about data security weaknesses in its vehicles, the company said.

TELECOM ITALIA

Moody's confirmed the phone group's 'Ba1' rating and its negative outlook on the company.

GENERALI

Moody's confirmed the insurer's 'Baa2' rating and its 'stable' outlook on the company.

ENI

CEO Claudio Descalzi meets Chamber of Deputies speaker Laura Boldrini in Rome (1300 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................