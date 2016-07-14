The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

A head-on train collision in southern Italy, one of the worst rail crashes in the country's history, has highlighted Italy's struggle to harness European Union funds meant to improve its creaking infrastructure. The tragedy could have been avoided if long-standing plans to build a second line had been followed through.

European Commission Vice President for the Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip speaks before Senate Industry Committee (1200 GMT).

COMPANIES

BANKS

Any discussion of Italian government assistance to banks must follow all EU rules, including those stating private investors and large depositors must suffer losses before public money is used, two top central bankers said on Wednesday. Italy has been in talks with the EU to provide state aid to its troubled bank sector, weighed down by 360 billion euros ($400 billion) of non-performing loans.

The European Central Bank will ask banks to hold broadly the same amount in capital buffers this year as in 2015, its head of banking supervision said on Wednesday.

(*) UNICREDIT

UniCredit will have to evaluate the possibility of carrying out a capital increase because asset sales concluded this week will not be sufficient to satisfy the European Central Bank, UniCredit's chairman said on Thursday.

Citigroup raised its rating on the stock to 'buy' from 'neutral'.

(*) PIAGGIO

The scooter maker said it would bring to the Indian market with its Aprilia brand.

(*) ENI

RBC raised its price target on the stock to 17 euros from 16 euros.

(*) SNAM

Citigroup cut its rating on the stock to 'sell' from 'neutral' and its target price to 4.60 euros from 5 euros.

(*) TERNA

Citigroup cut its rating on the stock to 'sell' from 'neutral' and its price target to 4.30 euros from 5.20 euros.

RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION

A takeover bid launched by Investindustrial and group of existing RCS shareholders reached 3.9 percent of the offer on Wednesday, raising the stake of consortium in RCS capital to 27.8 percent. Rival bid by Cairo Communication reached 11 percent of the publishers capital.

BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA IPO-BPVS.MI

The regional lender gave mandate to lawyers on Wednesday to evaluate legal actions to be filed against previous management.

LEONARDO

The defence group signed a 10-year agreement with U.K. BAE Systems worth 600 million euros, for the supply of the avionic equipment of the Royal Air Force Typhoon plane fleet.

CAMPARI

The beverage company said on Wednesday it had launched a squeeze-out procedure on the shares of Societe des Produits Marnier Lapostolle (SPML), Grand Marnier's owner, to delist the French liqueur maker.

(*) BANCA MARCHE, BANCA ETRURIA, CARIFE, CARICHIETI

Private equity firms Apax, Lone Star and Apollo are interested in buying in one block the four small savings banks bailed out last year, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding that the deadline to submit offers is July 20. Bids are expected in the range of 500-800 million euros. In coming days regional credit institutes may also submit offers for the individual lenders, the paper adds, citing rumours.

ITALMOBILIARE

The company said on Wednesday it increased to 8 euros the extraordinary privileged dividend for each savings share.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

Board meeting approves H1 preliminary net revenues.

EEMS

Annual general meeting (1300 GMT).

SESA

Board meeting on FY results.

UNICREDIT

Chairman Giuseppe Vita attends 'East Forum' on "The New Europe: Migrations, Integration and Security" (0630 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................