ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases May data on public finances, state borrowing and debt.

COMPANIES

(*) BANKS

Italy's high level of bad debts can be managed, European Central Bank supervisor Ignazio Angeloni told an Italian newspaper, adding that the problem was not specific to Italy.

(*) UNICREDIT

UniCredit may review where it operates but the Italian lender does not plan to change its European identity, its new Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Mustier told Il Sole 24 Ore paper in an interview published on Friday.

The bank may present a new business plan in the fourth quarter, Mustier adds in the interview.

Polish Alior Bank's chief executive officer on Friday denied a media report saying the state-run mid-tier lender has bought a 10-percent stake in Poland's No.2 bank by assets Pekao SA from UniCredit.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Cairo Communication and International Media Holding takeover offers on RCS MediaGroup shares end.

Cash takeover bid by Investindustrial and existing RCS shareholders reaches 7.22 percent of offer, bringing the consortium's total stake in RCS capital to 30.35 percent, just above the bid's minimum threshold set at 30 percent.

Cash and share bid by Cairo Communication reaches 22 percent of RCS capital, below its 35 percent minimum threshold. (*) Cairo's offer may already have reached acceptances for more than 30 percent if subscritions by Schroder and Vanguard funds are taken into account, several papers said.

BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

The Italian luxury goods group said on Thursday preliminary net revenues were 219.8 million euros in the first half, up 9.7 percent at current exchange rates. At constant exchange rates sales rose 10.3 percent in the period.

(*) FIAT CHRYSLER

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it would invest more than $1 billion in its assembly plants in Illinois and Ohio to retool them to boost production of its Jeep Cherokee and Wrangler.

European sales of Volkswagen cars dipped in June, a month of rising demand in most large markets which helped rival volume brands Renault, FCA, Mazda, Kia and Hyundai post double digit percentage sales gains.

(*) BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank is negotiating the sale of its bad loans at a value equal to 27-28 percent of its nominal value, but aims to reach 30 percent setting a benchmark for the system, MF said.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

The lender will ask past management and Apollo fund executives to pay 1.25 billion in damages over a past sale of Carige's insurance units, according to a source-based report in La Stampa.

ANSALDO STS

UBS Group held a total position in the group of 5.3 percent as of July 8, according to a filing published by Italian market watchdog on Thursday.

PIAGGIO

Indus Capital Partners held a total long position in the group of 6.85 percent as of July 1, according to a filing published by Italian market watchdog on Thursday.

