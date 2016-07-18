The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Moody's has downgraded the bank's subordinated ratings and may cut its 'B3' long-term senior unsecured rating due to the rising likelihood of a state intervention - in a hit to subordinated debt holders. Moody's estimated a 2-5 billion euro capital shortfall following a bad loan sale needed to comply with an ECB's request and said current markets made it hard for the bank to raise capital without public support.

Monte dei Paschi has turned to private investors to cover the capital gap that would ensue from the sale of 26.6 billion euros in gross bad loans to Atlante at 29 percent of their nominal value, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday, adding that bail-in rules made state aid an excessively risky option.

The enlisting of JP Morgan and Mediobanca in addition to long-standing advisers Citi and UBS confirms that CEO Fabrizio Viola plans to put to the board on July 29 the possibility of a fully-private solution to fill the capital shortfall, la Repubblica reported on Sunday.

RCS MEDIAGROUP, CAIRO COMMUNICATION

Italian media tycoon Urbano Cairo secured 49 percent of influential publisher RCS after his takeover bid on Friday unexpectedly leapt ahead of a rival offer by some RCS investors and private equity firm Investindustrial.

(*) The losing consortium said on Monday it would return to investors shares that had been tendered after Cairo's offer prevailed.

(*) Cairo is set to become the new chief executive at RCS to personally oversee its turnaround, several newspapers said at the weekend.

CAIRO COMMUNICATION

Shareholders in the media group meet on Monday to approve a 70 million euro capital increase as part of its takeover plan of rival RCS.

CATTOLICA ASSICURAZIONI

The insurer is set to to end its partnership with Banca Popolare di Vicenza exercising a 175-million euro put option that allows it to sell stakes in three jointly-controlled units, Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday.

(*) ANSALDO STS

The rail signalling company said on Saturday that minority shareholder Elliott had asked a Genoa court to void a May 13 decision to appoint the current board of directors.

ENAV IPO IPO-ENAV.MI

The order book for the initial public offering of Italian air traffic controller ENAV has been covered more than five times with four days remaining to the end of the offer, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

TERNA

CEO Matteo Del Fante told Corriere della Sera in an interview on Sunday the group had a 6.6 billion euro investment plan.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................