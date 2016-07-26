The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Milan, 'Special Event on Brexit' with IMF South Europe Executive Director Carlo Cottarelli, Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera (1200 GMT).

Rome, Italian Economy minsiter Pier Carlo Padoan and government adviser Yoram Gutgeld attend conference on local public administration spending (1300 GMT)

DEBT

Treasury sells 0.5-1.0 billion euros BTPei bonds due May 15, 2022 and 2.0-2.5 billion euros CTZ bonds due March 28, 2018. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Specialist Italian pension funds have agreed to a government call to invest in bad bank loans, as Rome works to build a safety-net around Italy's No. 3 lender Monte dei Paschi ahead of European bank stress test.

(*) UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's top two lenders could each give another 160 million euros to bank rescue fund Atlante, bringing their overall contribution to 1 billion euros, la Repubblica reported.

LUXOTTICA

The Italian eyewear group cut its full-year outlook on Monday, blaming uncertain markets, after first-half adjusted operating profit fell 2.5 percent hit by weakness in North America, its biggest market.

(*) UNICREDIT

New CEO Jean-Pierre Mustier has called an extraordinary board meeting on Tuesday to approve a top management reshuffle, Il Sole 24 Ore reported. The country chairman for Italy Gabriele Piccini, Head of Finance Marina Natale and Chief Operating Officer Paolo Fiorentino are expected to step down, the paper said.

(*) ENEL

France's Iliad, which plans to create a fourth Italian mobile telecoms operator, is in talks with Enel Open Fiber to use its network to offer phone and Internet services, la Repubblica reported quoting financial sources.

EXOR

Italy's Agnelli family holding company Exor said on Monday it would propose a cross-border merger of Exor into wholly-owned Dutch subsidiary Exor Holding N.V.

TELECOM ITALIA

The phone incumbent presents H1 results.

INWIT

The towers company said on Monday its net profit in the second quarter rose 17.6 percent to 25.1 million euros from sales of 83.2 million euros. It said increased investments of 150 million euros w versus previous plan.

Conference call on H1 results on Tuesday (1000 GMT).

ENAV IPO-ENAV.MI

Italian traffic controller ENAV said on Monday it had successfully completed its IPO. The market capitalization of the company is about 1.788 billion euros. The shares start trading on Tuesday.

BANCA GENERALI

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1200 GMT).

BANCA IFIS

Board meeting on H1 results.

CNH INDUSTRIAL

Board meeting on H1 results (also on Q2 results), followed by conference call (1330 GMT).

EI TOWERS

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1600 GMT).

