UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases June wage inflation (0800 GMT).
Assogestioni expected to release June asset management industry data.
DEBT
Italy will offer 7.0-8.5 billion euros over three bonds at auction on Thursday including a new 10-year bond maturing on December 1, 2026.
COMPANIES
SAIPEM
Italian oil contractor Saipem cut guidance for the year on Wednesday saying clients hit by low oil prices were delaying the awarding of contracts.
ENI
Italian oil major, oil services group Saipem and former Eni CEO Paolo Scaroni have been ordered by an Italian judge to stand trial in an Algerian corruption case.
UNICREDIT, FINECOBANK
Italy's biggest bank by assets is considering a cash call of at least 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) and a sale of its Bank Pekao and FinecoBank units among options to boost capital, two sources close to the matter said. (*) When asked whether the lender would help guarantee a cash call at troubled Monte dei Baschi, UniCredit CEO said the lender does not plan to do more beyond its current 1 billion euro ($1.11 billion) commitment to Italian bank bailout fund Atlante, according to an interview with Corriere della Sera.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italy's third-largest lender has asked at least eight investment banks to guarantee a 5 billion euro ($5.5 bln) cash call as it races to ease regulatory concerns over its stability, a source said. (*) The bank is studying the option of paying an extraordinary dividend in shares or other instruments to compensate shareholders for some of the dilution their holdings are likely to be subjected to as a result of the upcoming cash call, La Stampa said.
(*) TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET
A merger between Telecom Italia and broadcaster Mediaset is "absolutely not on the agenda", the Italian phone group's Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview published on Thursday.
(*) ACEA
French waste and water group Suez said it intends to increase its stake in Italian environmental services group ACEA to 23.3 percent from 12.5 percent by acquiring ACEA shares from the Caltagirone Group.
MONCLER
The Italian luxury outerwear maker reported on Wednesday a stronger-than-expected 17 percent rise in first half revenues boosted by strong growth in mainland China and Japan.
Moncler said it would open nine new shops in the second half of 2016.
The group eyes new openings in Scandinavia, Middle East and Australia in 2017 as well as a strengthening of its presence in Europe and Canada. (*) Ruffini Partecipazioni said on Thursday it had secured new long-term shareholders to support the development Moncler's future development.
ANSALDO STS
The rail signalling company said its net profit fell 31 percent to 27 million euros in the first half due to financial charges linked to the outcome of an arbitration over a contract in Libya.
Conference call on H1 results (0900 GMT).
The following companies approve first-half results on Thursday:
ENEL
MEDIASET
LEONARDO FINMECCANICA
ENI (press release on July 29).
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI (press release on July 29)
PRYSMIAN
AZIMUT
BANCA MEDIOLANUM
BANCA PROFILO
MITTEL
GEOX
HERA
ACEA
AEFFE
ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE
DE LONGHI
RAI WAY
SAVE
PININFARINA
DADA
CEMENTIR
CERVED
D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources