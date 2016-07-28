The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases June wage inflation (0800 GMT).

Assogestioni expected to release June asset management industry data.

DEBT

Italy will offer 7.0-8.5 billion euros over three bonds at auction on Thursday including a new 10-year bond maturing on December 1, 2026.

COMPANIES

SAIPEM

Italian oil contractor Saipem cut guidance for the year on Wednesday saying clients hit by low oil prices were delaying the awarding of contracts.

ENI

Italian oil major, oil services group Saipem and former Eni CEO Paolo Scaroni have been ordered by an Italian judge to stand trial in an Algerian corruption case.

UNICREDIT, FINECOBANK

Italy's biggest bank by assets is considering a cash call of at least 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) and a sale of its Bank Pekao and FinecoBank units among options to boost capital, two sources close to the matter said. (*) When asked whether the lender would help guarantee a cash call at troubled Monte dei Baschi, UniCredit CEO said the lender does not plan to do more beyond its current 1 billion euro ($1.11 billion) commitment to Italian bank bailout fund Atlante, according to an interview with Corriere della Sera.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's third-largest lender has asked at least eight investment banks to guarantee a 5 billion euro ($5.5 bln) cash call as it races to ease regulatory concerns over its stability, a source said. (*) The bank is studying the option of paying an extraordinary dividend in shares or other instruments to compensate shareholders for some of the dilution their holdings are likely to be subjected to as a result of the upcoming cash call, La Stampa said.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA, MEDIASET

A merger between Telecom Italia and broadcaster Mediaset is "absolutely not on the agenda", the Italian phone group's Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview published on Thursday.

(*) ACEA

French waste and water group Suez said it intends to increase its stake in Italian environmental services group ACEA to 23.3 percent from 12.5 percent by acquiring ACEA shares from the Caltagirone Group.

MONCLER

The Italian luxury outerwear maker reported on Wednesday a stronger-than-expected 17 percent rise in first half revenues boosted by strong growth in mainland China and Japan.

Moncler said it would open nine new shops in the second half of 2016.

The group eyes new openings in Scandinavia, Middle East and Australia in 2017 as well as a strengthening of its presence in Europe and Canada. (*) Ruffini Partecipazioni said on Thursday it had secured new long-term shareholders to support the development Moncler's future development.

ANSALDO STS

The rail signalling company said its net profit fell 31 percent to 27 million euros in the first half due to financial charges linked to the outcome of an arbitration over a contract in Libya.

Conference call on H1 results (0900 GMT).

The following companies approve first-half results on Thursday:

ENEL

MEDIASET

LEONARDO FINMECCANICA

ENI (press release on July 29).

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI (press release on July 29)

PRYSMIAN

AZIMUT

BANCA MEDIOLANUM

BANCA PROFILO

MITTEL

GEOX

HERA

ACEA

AEFFE

ARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE

DE LONGHI

RAI WAY

SAVE

PININFARINA

DADA

CEMENTIR

CERVED

D'AMICO INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING

