Italy - Factors to watch on July 24

Debt

Italy's Treasury said on Friday it would offer zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds at auction on Wednesday.

Italy on Friday said it would not hold its regular mid-month sale of nominal bonds in August nor a sale of inflation-linked bonds scheduled at the end of next month.

Treasury announces sale of 6-month BOT bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on July 27.

Companies

TELECOM ITALIA (*) One of the reasons Telecom Italia's (TIM) CEO Flavio Cattaneo fell out with the phone group's top shareholder Vivendi was the French company's plan to appoint a managing director at his side, daily La Repubblica said on Monday.

The phone group's board will discuss on Monday the departure of Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo, the company said on Friday, confirming a Reuters story that Cattaneo would leave soon following clashes with top shareholder Vivendi.

A government source denied a report in la Repubblica daily that Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni had been in contact with Vivendi's Vincent Bollore to discuss the new Telecom board.

(*) Generali

Assicurazioni Generali plans to boost its French business while it is weighing various options in Germany where it wants to manage more actively its life business, the CEO of Italy's biggest insurer told Corriere della Sera on Monday.

Philippe Donnet also said that the insurer was not asked to convert into equity some subordinated debt it owns in struggling lender Banca Carige.

(*) Atlantia

The Spanish group ACS could hold a extraordinary board to discuss the possibility to launch a counter-bid on Abertis, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

(*) Salini Impregilo

In an interview to La Repubblica, the CEO of the group does not rule out a listing at New York stock exchange and hints to possible alliances with other groups.

(*) a2a

The utility may grow through acquisitions in the renewable sector, A2A CEO told la Repubblica on Monday, adding he was positive about reaching an agreement over the exit of the Italian group from Montenegro EPCG.

(*) Autogrill

JPMorgan raises target price to 8.50 euros from 8 euros.

Alitalia

The struggling Italian airline has received around 10 non-binding offers for the company, a source told Reuters on Friday.. Amongst those expressing an interest were its previous partner, Etihad, Ryanair, Lufthansa, Easyjet, Delta, British Airways and Air France. The first four put forward proposals that did not involve breaking up Alitalia, Il Messaggero newspaper said on Sunday.

Eni

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi tells Il Sole 24 Ore the company wants to keep control of chemical unit Versalis, while leaving open the option of an IPO. He says he wants to make the unit the number one producer of "green chemicals".

Eni said Descalzi met the president and CEO of Qatar Petroleum in Doha on Sunday to discuss "present and possible future cooperation". He also met Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and the foreign minister.

Luxottica

Board meeting on H1 results, followed by conference call (1630 GMT)

Juventus

The Serie A football team said on Friday it had finalised the sale of player Francesco Cassata to rival Sassuolo for 7 million euros.

Italian media reported on Friday Juventus was set to sign Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi for 40 million euros.

Stefanel

The clothing retailer said on Friday it would submit to a court in Treviso a new debt restructuring accord it had signed with creditors after banks Veneto Banca and Popolare di Vicenza, which are being liquidated by the state, failed to sign the previous agreement by a July 21 deadline.

