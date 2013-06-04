The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

ITALIAN ECONOMY

The state sector budget deficit stood at 8.8 billion euros in May compared to a shortfall of 4.3 billion euros a year ago, the Treasury said on Monday.

COMPANIES

*GENERALI

The insurer said early on Tuesday it sold its U.S. life insurance unit to SCOR of France for a total of $920 million.

*FIAT

Fiat shares ended at 6.32 euros on Monday, their highest since August 17 2011, on speculation that an upcoming merger with Chrysler will create value for Fiat shareholders.

New car sales in Italy, Europe's fourth-largest car market, fell 7.98 percent in May from the same month a year ago to 136,129 vehicles, Italy's Transport Ministry said on Monday.

German, French, Italian and Spanish car sales fell in May, bringing the crisis-hit European market closer to a two-decade low and dampening manufacturers' hopes for a recovery this year.

Brazilian auto sales rose in May from a year earlier, sources with access to preliminary sales data said on Monday, bolstered by government tax cuts to support the local car industry. * PIRELLI, CAMFIN

Shares in tyremaker Pirelli and its controlling shareholder Camfin, a holding company, were suspended on Monday ahead of the publication of a statement, the Italian stock exchange said. Italian newspapers reported on Tuesday that Pirelli controlling shareholder Marco Tronchetti Provera and Malacalza Investimenti, a Camfin investor, were near to reaching an accord on a "divorce."

TELECOM ITALIA

A top official at Italy's industry ministry floated on Monday the idea of single national networks for mobile and for fixed telecommunications, as competition weighs on the industry.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Supervisory Committee Chairman Giovanni Bazoli attends inauguration of an art exhibition- 0930 GMT.

FINMECCANICA

Dutch train operator Netherlands Railways said on Monday it would stop using trains made by Italian manufacturing group Finmeccanica and cancel outstanding orders due to technical failures.

