The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

*POLITICS

Centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi said on Wednesday that Italy's new government, which requires his party's support, must take economic decisions as it sees fit, regardless of the opinion of its European partners.

Florence Mayor Matteo Renzi gave an interview to Corriere della Sera in which he did not rule out a plan to run for PD party leader in an upcoming primary.

DEBT CRISIS

The euro zone's ESM bailout fund is likely to set a cap on the amount of money it can use for direct bank recapitalisation at between 50 and 70 billion euros, a euro zone document showed on Wednesday.

COMPANIES

*TELECOM ITALIA

The phone company's planned spin off of its fixed line network will create a new company that employs 21,000 people, CEO Marco Patuano told unions last week, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Thursday. The group employs a total of over 82,000 people.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy's third biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena could propose getting rid of the current 4 percent cap on voting rights next week as it seeks to win EU approval for a 4.1 billion euro state bailout, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

PIRELLI

Italy's market regulator Consob is investigating whether any irregularities were committed in a deal reshaping the ownership structure of Italian tyre maker Pirelli, a source close to Consob said on Wednesday.

The Mercedes Formula 1 team were ordered on Wednesday to appear before the sport's international tribunal for allegedly breaking the rules by testing during the season with their current car. The action was decided on after investigating the test conducted in Spain with tyre supplier Pirelli between May 15-17.

MEDIOBANCA

Italy's Mediobanca said on Wednesday it had accepted 170 million pounds of notes in a swap involving lower Tier 2 securities.

IMPREGILO

Qatar Rail has awarded four design and build contracts worth approximately $8.2 billion for phase one of the Doha metro, it said on Wednesday. The Red Line North project has been awarded to a consortium led by Italian construction firm Impregilo.

AUTOGRILL

Autogrill announced on Wednesday the draw-down of a 1.25 billion euro loan, removing the final obstacles to the planned partial demerger of the travel, retail and duty free business from its roadside restaurant unit.

The company holds a shareholder meeting on Thursday to approve the demerger.

