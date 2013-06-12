The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
POLITICS
Sweeping wins for the centre left in Italy's local elections
have sounded alarms for Silvio Berlusconi and Beppe Grillo, the
charismatic figures who emerged as the big winners from
February's deadlocked national vote.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta meets Slovenian counterpart
Alenka Bratusek (1100 GMT); followed by news conference.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta attends congress by trade union
CISL- 1500 GMT.
DEBT CRISIS
Treasury sells 7.0 billion euros 12-month BOTs, short-term
bills (364 days). Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.
The euro zone sovereign debt crisis is largely over and bond
yields in the region are close to levels that are justified by
national economic conditions, the deputy governor of Italy's
central bank said on Tuesday.
"The sovereign debt crisis is to a large extent over,"
Salvatore Rossi said at a conference in Milan.
Also late on Tuesday, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann told
Germany's Constitutional Court he saw a risk that the European
Central Bank's (ECB) bond-buying (OMT) programme could slow euro
zone reforms and dent the bank's credibility.
ECONOMY
National statistics institute ISTAT releases May final CPI
and HICP data (0800 GMT).
COMPANIES
GENERALI
The insurer's Chief Executive Officer Mario Greco took
another step towards meeting a 4 billion euro ($5.3
billion)disposal target, agreeing to sell out of two Mexican
companies for $858 million.
MONTE DEI PASCHI
An Italian judge has ordered three former managers of the
bank to stand trial for concealing losses from the Bank of
Italy, the country's lending regulator, judicial sources said on
Tuesday. A hearing has been set for Sept. 26, the sources said.
* ALITALIA
Russian airline Aeroflot has expressed an interest in
troubled Italian carrier Alitalia, La Repubblica said in an
unsourced report. The Italian government is concerned about the
financial health of Alitalia, the newspaper also said.
SNAM
The Italian gas transport company said on Tuesday its board
had extended its euro medium term note (EMTN) programme for a
maximum overall value of up to 10 billion euros ($13.27
billion). Snam said it it would issue one or more bonds for up
to 2.5 billion euros, before June 30, 2014.
PRADA
The Italian luxury goods group said it sees growth potential
in its smaller brands, which continued to lag the performance of
its eponymous fashion label in the first quarter, the company
said on Tuesday.
Net sales for its flagship Prada brand grew 18 percent from
the same quarter of 2012 to 638.8 million euros ($842.87
million), mainly supported by retail income in Greater China and
the Americas.
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
The indebted yellow pages company holds bond holders'
meetings (1300, 1345, 1430 GMT).
