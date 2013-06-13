The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

DEBT

Italy sells 2.5-3.5 billion euros of 3-year BTPs maturing on May 15, 2016; 1.0-1.5 billion euros of 15-year BTPs maturing on Sept. 1, 2028; 2.0-3.0 billion euros of two Euribor-linked CCTeu floating rate bonds. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The board of Italy's Monte dei Paschi will meet on Thursday to discuss changing rules which limit voting rights to encourage the entry of new investors, two sources close to the situation said on Wednesday.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Italy's Antitrust authority said on Wednesday that it had opened an investigation into possible anti-competitive practices by Assicurazioni Generali and seven other insurers operating in the country, a statement said.

FIAT

Chrysler Group LLC set terms on a loan refinancing that will clear the way for Italy's Fiat to buy the rest of the U.S. carmaker that it does not already own.

Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne will attend a conference in Florence - 0730 GMT.

PARMALAT

Sofil, which controls Parmalat's main French owner Lactalis, confirmed its trust in Parmalat board member Antonio Sala on Wednesday, saying it would vote against his being replaced at the shareholders meeting on June 14.

A2A

The utility holds its annual shareholder meeting (0900 GMT).

SAFILO

Italian eyewear maker Safilo and designer Marc Jacobs announced on Wednesday the early renewal of their licensing agreement for the design and distribution of Marc Jacobs and Marc by Marc Jacobs frames and sunglasses.

*RCS MEDIAGROUP

The publisher's board is expected to meet at 1630 GMT to approve the price and timing of an upcoming 400 million euro capital increase on Thursday. Il Sole-24 Ore reported that the prospectus could be published on Friday and the offer could start Monday June 17.

*CARIGE

Asset manager Anima aims to acquire Banca Carige's asset management unit and then seek a listing on the Milan stock exchange, Il Sole-24 Ore reported on Thursday.

For more details on today's events please see the full agenda.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................