POLITICS

Government holds cabinet meeting (1430 GMT)

COMPANIES

FIAT

Chrysler Group LLC, controlled by Italy's Fiat gave in to government pressure and said it would recall 2.7 million older Jeep models, after initially fighting a recall request from U.S. regulators.

The recall will affect Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs from model years 1993 to 2004 and Jeep Liberty SUVs from 2002 to 2007.

* SAIPEM

This year will be difficult for the oil service group but the business remains basically very strong, several papers cited Saipem CEO Umberto Vergine as saying following a second profit warning in 5 months on Friday.

FINMECCANICA

Trial of former Finmeccanica CEO Giuseppe Orsi to start.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia Chairman Franco Bernabe speaks before Senate Public Works and Communications committees- 1300 GMT.

FINMECCANICA

Italian defense minister Mario Mauro is cited by Il Sole 24 Ore as saying the acquisition of 131 F-35 fighters produced by Lockheed Martin with the participation of Alenia-Finmeccanica could be restored. The planes woiuld cost around 16 billion euros, it said.

* RCS MEDIAGROUP

Investor Diego Della Valle has given shareholders 7-10 days to come up with a change of governance and business plan at the publisher as precondition for discussing taking up part of the shares investor Rotelli will not subscribe in the company's planned rights issue, Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing rumours. Otherwise he could grow his stake in a ore passive mode, it said.

* INDESIT

The company is not for sale and there are no projects for alliances with other groups, CEO Marco Milani said in an interview in Il Messaggero.

IREN

Iren holds ordinary and extraordinary shareholder meeting (0900 GMT).

