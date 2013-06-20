The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

POLITICS

Prime Minister Enrico Letta holds news conference at Foreign Press Association- 0900 GMT.

Prime Minister Enrico Letta meets Belgian counterpart Elio Di Rupo- 1330 GMT.

PDL leader Silvio Berlusconi said a court ruling on Mediaset was contrary to good sense and legal precedent but would not affect his support for Letta's left-right coalition government.

Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement on Wednesday kicked out a lawmaker for criticising its leader Beppe Grillo in the latest sign of growing internal strife in the party that took a quarter of votes at February's election.

Oil producers' association 'Unione Petrolifera' holds annual assembly and presents new President Alessandro Gilotti- 0930 GMT.

Milan Mayor Giuliano Pisapia and Brescia Mayor Emilio Del Bono meet on A2A (1000 GMT); followed by news conference (1215 GMT).

Property research institute Scenari Immobiliari holds news conference to present report on "Real Estate Funds in Italy and abroad" with Chairman Mario Breglia- 0800 GMT.

ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT releases April industrial orders and sales data (0800 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of CTZ, zero coupon bonds, and BTPei, euro zone inflation-linked bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 25.

COMPANIES

MEDIASET

Italy's constitutional court on Wednesday rejected a bid by Silvio Berlusconi to block a tax fraud conviction from October, clearing the way for a final verdict this year and deepening the uncertainty facing Prime Minister Enrico Letta.

Berlusconi's lawyers had challenged a ruling in Milan last year that sentenced the 76-year-old media tycoon and leader of the centre-right to four years in prison with a five year ban on holding public office after it found him complicit in tax fraud at his Mediaset empire.

PARMALAT

A court-appointed commissioner has recommended the Italian dairy group cut the price it paid to its parent company Lactalis to acquire its North American cheesemaking division by $151 million, a move that will please minority shareholders.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The publisher said it sold 14 magazines for an undisclosed price to PRS. *TELECOM ITALIA The phone company aims to reach a deal with Italy's telecommunications regulator AGCOM on the spin off of its domestic fixed line network by early next year, the company's chairman said on Wednesday. Chairman Franco Bernabe attends "Roma Europa Festival"- 1000 GMT.

*MEDIOBANCA

The Italian bank's board meets to approve a new business plan, which will be presented to the market on Friday.

For more details on today's events please see the full agenda in Italian.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................