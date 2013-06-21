The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT releases May wage inflation data (0800 GMT).

Treasury announces sale of BOTs, short-term bills, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 26.

STOCK MARKET

Milan Stock Exchange rebalances FTSE/MIB Index; expiry date for Index Futures.

COMPANIES

MEDIOBANCA

Investment bank Mediobanca turned its back on half a century of dominance over some of Italy's biggest corporate names by agreeing to sell nearly all its strategic stakes, a move that will push it into the red this year.

GENERALI

Mediobanca said under its new plan it would reduce by 3 percent its 13.2 percent stake in the insurer.

* FIAT

Il Sole 24 Ore said a U.S. court's decision on the price the car maker will pay to buy the 41.5 percent stake in Chrysler held by Veba could take longer than expected.

ATLANTIA, GEMINA

Gemina said on Thursday its board sees no need to change terms of its merger with motorway group Atlantia because of an 800 million-euro claim from Italy's environment ministry.

ERG

Its LUKERG Renew joint venture with Lukoil had agreed to buy two wind farms in Romania and Bulgaria for a total enterprise value of around 127 million euros.

IMPREGILO

The boards of Impregilo and Salini are due to approve terms of their planned merger on Monday, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, paving the way to create a group with 7 billion euros in sales by 2015.

MONTE PASCHI

Fitch has confirmed its 'BBB' rating on the bank, keeping a negative outlook.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Il Sole 24 Ore said its largest investor Giuseppe Rotelli sold all its rights to subscribe to the publisher's rights issue on Thursday.

EXOR

Last trading day of preference and savings shares.

GABETTI

The real estate company has signed a debt restructuring deal with all creditor banks as part of its 2013-2016 business plan, it said in a statement on Thursday.

POPOLARE DELL'EMILIA ROMAGNA

The cooperative lender is not considering any capital increase, a source at the bank said on Thursday.

For more details on today's events please see the full agenda in Italian.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................