ITALY DEBT

Treasury sells 2.0-2.5 billion euros 5-year BTPs and 2.0-2.5 billion euros 10-year BTPs. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

POLITICS

Italy's ruling coalition averted a split over a motion to scrap its purchase of 90 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets on Wednesday by agreeing to seek parliament's approval before going ahead with further spending on the programme.

COMPANIES

MEDIASET, CIR, MONDADORI

Hearing in supreme court of a case relating to a dispute between Mediaset holding company Fininvest and business rival CIR to buy Italy's largest publishing house Mondadori 20 years ago.

* ENEL

Enel has started the sale of a portfolio of real estate assets worth around 200 million euros, the company said in an insert in MF.

* ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Raffaele Agrusti will be relieved of his duties as Country Manager and the mandate will be temporarily given to Sergio Balbinot, La Repubblica said.

* INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank's CEO said in an interview carried by MF there were signs of improvement in the bad loan cycle in the first quarter which were continuing in the second.

ENI

Eni Awards prize-giving ceremony with President Giorgio Napolitano, Eni Chairman Giuseppe Recchi, CEO Paolo Scaroni- 1500 GMT.

BANCA CARIGE

Besides Germany's Allianz and France's Groupamma, private equity Cinven is interested in the life assurance assets being sold by Carige, Il Sole 24 Ore said. Anima, Arca and France's Natixis are interested in the asset management assets it is selling, it said.

IMPREGILO

Impregilo presents industrial plan of 'Salini Impregilo SpA' 0900 GMT.

The group is mulling a bond of around 500 million euros, to be possibly issued this year, Corriere della Sera said. It said the free float increase could be either a sale of existing shares or a capital increase.

