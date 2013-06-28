The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ECONOMY

National statistics institute ISTAT releases June business confidence data (0800 GMT), June flash CPI and HICP data (0900 GMT) and May industrial producer prices data (1000 GMT).

COMPANIES

CIR, FININVEST

Prosecutors recommended on Thursday the supreme court back a ruling that orders Silvio Berlusconi's Fininvest to pay CIR more than 500 million euros in damages over the acquisition of a publisher twenty years ago, legal sources said.

ENI

The chief executive of the oil group said on Thursday new rules on executive appointments at state-controlled companies would not stop him from taking a new mandate.

FIAT

The automaker could exercise an option as early as Monday to buy a further 3.3 percent stake in Chrysler held by U.S. healthcare trust VEBA, Fiat's chairman said.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Its board approved on Thursday a debt restructuring proposal and a new strategic guidelines to relaunch the troubled Italian yellow pages publisher. The restructuring will cut debt by 1 billion euros.

IMPREGILO

The Salini family does not rule out cutting its stake in builder Impregilo should growth opportunities arise in the future after a merger, Impregilo CEO Pietro Salini said.

FINMECCANICA

Thales Alenia Space Italia, a Finmeccanica joint venture with France's Thales, has won a contract worth 322 million euros to build the new Euclid space satellite, the company said on Thursday.

Finmeccanica has inked an agreement with trade unions over to reorganise and relaunch its Selex ES unit.

* MEDIASET

Credit Suisse raises price target to 4.40 euros from 2.65 euros; rating outperform

MAIRE TECNIMONT

The engineering and construction company has approved terms of a 134 million-euro rights issue and said Arab Development Establishment has raised its stake in the company to 10 percent from 5 percent paying 3.90 euros per share, it said in a statement. Under the fully underwritten recapitalisation, Maire will issue up to 271.6 million new shares priced at 0.496 euros.

ERGYCAPITAL

The company has approved final terms of a 14 million-euro rights issue. ErgyCapital will offer up to 104.3 million new shares priced at 0.134 euros each from July 1 to July 19, it said in a statement.

ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP

Trading debut of shares in the eyewear maker on the AIM segment.

