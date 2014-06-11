The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

POLITICS

Two former Bank of Italy directors and the chief executive of Italy's biggest bank, UniCredit, are among 62 people under investigation in a case relating to interest rates charged on loans, a police source said on Tuesday.

DEBT

Treasury offers 6.5 billion euros BOT bills maturing on June 12, 2015 (364 days).

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italian bank Monte dei Paschi's 5 billion euro capital raising caused confusion on the Milan stock exchange on Tuesday, where the bank's shares have jumped 40 percent in two days but have not traded.

The Italian stock market said on Tuesday the blue-chip FTSE MIB index had closed up 0.33 percent at 22,502 after adjustments made for Banca Monte Paschi di Siena securities.

FINMECCANICA

An independent panel of experts is expected on Thursday to endorse the Canadian government's process on whether or not to replace old military aircraft with F-35 stealth fighters but not make a final decision, two sources familiar with the situation said.

Japan is in early talks with top global helicopter makers and their Japanese partners about a deal worth around $2 billion to build transport aircraft for its military that would also be sold overseas, sources with knowledge of the discussions said.

Finmeccanica's AgustaWestland is looking to sell Japan helicopters through Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co. 8031.T, which would be assembled by Fuji Heavy, they said.

* UNICREDIT

Italy's biggest bank by assets is looking to sell a pool of impaired loans with a gross book value of 5-6 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said citing market sources. The sale would take place in several tranches, the paper reported, adding that most of the loans have been made to companies with sales of up to 200 million euros. U.S. private equity firm Cerberus may be interested in the deal, the paper said.

BANCA CARIGE

The bank's foundation shareholder expected to hold steering committee meetings on participation to capital increase. * Five investment funds, both Italian and foreign, are rumoured to have bought stakes in the bank from the foundation which on Monday sold an 11 percent holding, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding the five funds would buy into Carige's upcoming capital increase.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'ETRURIA E DEL LAZIO

Board meeting to examine takeover proposal by mid-sized lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza. * GENERALI

The insurer's board is set to meet on Wednesday to rule on the group's holdings, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, adding Generali is expected to decide to exit the shareholder pact relating to its stake in Telco, the holding that controls Telecom Italia .

* FIAT CHRYSLER

The first 86 dealerships to relaunch the sporty Alfa Romeo brand in North America, most of them now selling Fiat cars, were announced on Tuesday by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. * INDESIT

Binding offers to buy a stake in the white goods maker from Fineldo, the Merloni family's holding company that controls 54 percent of Indesit, will be submitted by June 27, Il Sole 24 Ore said, adding U.S. group Whirlpool is in pole position for the purchase. Indesit's board is set to meet on July 15 to discuss the sale.

* DEA CAPITAL

Ramsay Health Care Ltd, Australia's largest private hospital operator, said on Wednesday it will buy a majority stake in Generale de Sante SA, controlled indirectly by DeA Capital, in a deal valuing its French counterpart at 945 million euros ($1.3 bln).

POST OFFICE

A public sale of shares in Poste Italiane by the end of the year is a "challenge" but one the Italian post office operator does not intend to back out of, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

