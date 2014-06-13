The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

POLITICS

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's plans to reform Italian politics suffered a setback on Thursday when 13 senators from his centre-left Democratic Party withdrew their backing in protest against his moves for constitutional change.

ECONOMY

Italy, Moody's updates on rating on Italy.

ISTAT releases May final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases April data on public debt and foreign holdings of Italian government bonds.

COMPANIES

UNICREDIT

The Italian lender said on Thursday its online unit Fineco will list a 30 percent stake in an initial public offering that could value the company at up to 2.7 billion euros. * The bank has repurchased senior bonds maturing in 2016 and 2017 for an overall nominal value of 2.533 billion euros ($3.4 bln) in a successful buyback aimed at cutting excess debt and easing the redemption burden in those years.

BANCA CARIGE

The bank will sell new shares at a 40 percent discount to the theoretical price of the stock when excluding subscription rights, it said on Thursday, detailing the terms of its 800 million euro ($1.1 billion) cash call. * FINMECCANICA

The new chief executive of the defence group, Mauro Moretti, is considering a sale of the group's U.S. unit DRS Technologies, Corriere della Sera reported on Friday without citing sources.

BANCO DI DESIO

Italy's competition watchdog has cleared the Lombardy-based bank's planned acquisition of rival Banca Popolare di Spoleto , Banco Desio said in a statement on Thursday.

INSURERS

Italy is readying measures to allow insurers to grant credit to companies, a government source said on Thursday, as the country seeks to fund flagging growth after a deep recession.

ALITALIA

Board meeting on agreement with Etihad.

SEAT PG

The company's board has decided to reject a binding offer for a tie-up with D-Mail Group, adding that it expected to conclude shortly an agreement with creditors, according to a statement on Thursday.

