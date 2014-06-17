The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

POLITICS

Italy's anti-establishment party, 5-Star Movement, said it was willing to drop its opposition to working with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi over electoral reforms if its own proposals are considered.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases April foreign trade data (0800 GMT).

COMPANIES

GENERALI

Morgan Stanley raises to equal-weight from underweight; target price to 17.25 euros from 16.01 euros

INTESA SANPAOLO

Barclays raises target price to 2.70 euros from 2.10 euros; rating equal weight

UNICREDIT

The CEO of its UniCredit Private Banking unit said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore he is targeting assets under management above 100 million euros in 2018 after reaching 90 billion euros in 2014.

Barclays raises to overweight from equal weight, lifting target price to 7.50 euros from 6 euros

UniCredit's online bank unit FINECO holds news conference to present listing project (0915 GMT).

TELECOM ITALIA

* Credit Suisse raises target price to 0.85 euros from 0.70 euros; rating neutral

Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca moved on Monday to leave the shareholder pact that controls Telecom Italia, making way for new investors in the phone company. A Generali spokesman later added that the insurer also exercised its option to leave the pact.

SALINI IMPREGILO

Italian builder Salini Impregilo said late on Monday it had launched a planned capital increase and share placement to institutional investors, aiming to have 40 percent of its capital freely traded on the market.

ERG

The energy group said on Monday it has closed a deal with GDF Suez for the acquisition of shareholdings corresponding to a 49 percent equity interest - indirectly held by GDF Suez and by Mitsui & Co. - in ISAB Energy, ISAB Energy Services and ISAB Energy Solare.

FINCANTIERI

Italian shipmaker Fincantieri launched an initial public offering on Monday, seeking cash for projects in the pipeline and to fund potential acquisitions.

FIAT CHRYSLER, CNH INDUSTRIAL

Europe's car sales rose 4.3 percent in May.

Several Italian unions on Monday threatened to block overtime work at Fiat's and CNH Industrial's plants in Italy following a breakdown in wage talks last week.

Separately, the Fiom union organised a one-hour strike at Fiat's Maserati plant outside Turin demanding better working conditions. While the union said hundreds of workers had participated in the strike, the company said 11 percent of the plant's workers joined the walkout. The company said the strike was "incomprehensible" given the investments and job creation measures it put in place at the facility. Fiat said the strike led to a loss of 11 vehicles.

ALITALIA

Il Messaggero said the board of Alitalia decided on Friday to launch a capital strenghtening measure worth 200 million euros on request of future investor Etihad to ensure that the Italian airline stays afloat for another 12 months. The capital boost will be voted at a shareholder meeting expected to take place on July 25, the paper said in an unsourced report.

SOCIETA AEROPORTO TOSCANO (SAT)

Corporacion America Italia Srl, the Italian arm of Argentinian holding company Corporacion America, has fulfilled the minimum quantity (50 percent plus 1) condition in its takeover offer for Italian airport operator SAT, the company said in a statement on Monday.

* BANCO POPOLARE

Offerts for its non-performing loans unit Release are expected in the next few days, Il Sole 24 Ore said. In the race are a group formed by Prelios and Fortress, U.S. fund Blackstone, Pimco-Gwm and Lone Stare, the paper said.

BANCA POPOLARE DELL'ETRURIA E DEL LAZIO

Banca Popolare di Vicenza holds a board meeting to discuss its planned takeover of Banca Etruria after the board of the Tuscan lender said it could not give a preliminary positive opinion on Popolare Vicenza's offer.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Expected to hold extraordinary meetings of its management and supervisory boards on merger with WeBank.

