The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
POLITICS
A group of rebel senators in Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's
Democratic Party, who staged a revolt over plans to drastically
reduce the powers of the upper house, have dropped their
protest, one of the group said on Tuesday.
Ukraine said on Tuesday it was treating an explosion on a
pipeline carrying Russian gas to the rest of Europe as a
possible "act of terrorism", intended to discredit Ukraine as a
reliable supplier.
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy meets Italian
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.
President Giorgio Napolitano convenes Defence Superior
Council on Ukraine situation (0830 GMT).
ECONOMY
Italy's economic recovery remains fragile and Matteo Renzi's
government needs to take rapid steps to increase the country's
growth potential and cut debt, the International Monetary Fund
said on Tuesday.
COMPANIES
* MEDIASET
Spanish telecommunications firm Telefonica said on
Wednesday it has made a binding offer for Mediaset's 22
percent stake in Spanish pay-TV group Digital+ for 295 million
euros ($401.6 million).
* GENERALI
The insurer is said to be interested in Polish insurer Bre
Ubezpieczenia, Il Sole 24 Ore said in an unsourced report.
The insurer and Brazil's Btg Pactual have reached a draft
agreement for the sale of Generali's Swiss unit BSI, Il Sole 24
Ore said in an unsourced report.
BANCO POPOLARE
The bank said on Tuesday rating agency Standard & Poor's had
raised the rating of its stand-alone credit profile from "B" to
"B+", while the long and short-term ratings of the lender and of
its subsidiaries Credito Bergamasco and Banca Aletti were
affirmed at "BB-/B", with negative outlook.
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
The bank said on Tuesday Standard & Poor's had removed it
from negative credit watch after its 500-million-euro capital
increase.
BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA
Standard & Poor's has raised its long-term rating on Banca
Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna to "BB" from "BB-", the Italian
mid-sized lender said on Tuesday.
BANCA POPOLARE ETRURIA, POPOLARE VICENZA
Italy's Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on Tuesday conditions
did not exist for talks on a tie up with smaller listed rival
Banca Popolare dell'Etruria e del Lazio to continue.
* MEDIOBANCA, BANCA CARIGE
Italian investment bank Mediobanca said on Wednesday it had
begun to arbitrage between ordinary Banca Carige shares and
option rights related to the lender's capital
increase.
* BANCA CARIGE
Swiss bank UBS held a 4.05 percent stake in the
Italian mid-sized bank as of June 9, a regulatory filing showed
on Tuesday. On the same day, Carige's foundation shareholder
sold a 10.9 percent stake in the bank for about 91 million
euros. Both the foundation and UBS did not return request of a
comment.
The filing shows UBS owned directly 3.15 percent of Carige
while it had lent out a 0.73 percent stake and borrowed a 0.16
percent one.
* CREDITO EMILIANO (CREDEM)
The bank said on Wednesday that Standard & Poor's had
confirmed its long-term rating at "BBB-" and its short-term
rating at "A3". S&P's outlook on Credem remains at negative, the
lender added.
ALITALIA
Unions will meet with the airline's management on Wednesday
to discuss the thousands of job cuts proposed in a turnaround
plan presented by Etihad Airways.(1300 GMT)
AEROPORTI DI FIRENZE, SAT
Corporacion America Italia held 48.983 percent of Florence
airport after its bid ended on Tuesday, and 61.293 percent with
Sogim. It owns 52.34 percent of the Pisa-based SAT airport at
the end of another bid.
AZIMUT
The asset manager said on Tuesday it had reached a deal to
buy 82.14 percent of Profie, the Mexican holding company that
owns the whole of Màs Fondos, for about 6 million euros.
MONDADORI
Italian publisher Arnoldo Mondadori Editore said on Tuesday
it had launched a private placement of shares to raise cash to
strengthen its balance sheet and broaden its shareholder base.
A2A
The utility said on Tuesday its board had appointed Luca
Valerio Camerano as CEO with broad powers to run the company.
CERVED
Italy's information solutions group Cerved IPO ends.
NOTORIOUS PICTURES
Movie rights company Notorious Pictures debuts on Aim
segment.
For Italian market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............
20 biggest losers (in percentage).............
FTSE IT allshare index
FTSE Mib index........
FTSE Allstars index...
FTSE Mid Cap index....
Block trades..........
Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN
For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in
brackets:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSEurofirst 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors...................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories
CAC-40................. Paris market stories...
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
Western European IPO diary..........................
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a Glance: Equities...............
Main currency report:...............................