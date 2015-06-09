The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy releases April data on bank deposits and April statistics on Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

COMPANIES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES * Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne is reaching out to hedge funds and activist investors to help persuade General Motors Co GM.N to agree to a merger, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Brazil's auto industry is expecting this year's downturn to be its worst since 1998, according to estimates on Monday by national automakers association Anfavea, which slashed its 2015 outlook for the second time in two months.

* SAIPEM

Italy's state-backed strategic fund (FSI) could buy a stake close to 20 percent in Saipem from energy group Eni for a sum of between 800 million euros and a billion euro before Saipem launches a potential capital increase, MF said in an unsourced report.

* MEDIASET

According to MF, Mediaset has reached an agreement with with Eutelsat to buy bandwidth as it seeks to broaden its business to satellite broadcasting.

TELECOM ITALIA

The part of the initial public offering of Telecom Italia's tower unit INWIT that was reserved to institutional investors was covered at least once on the second day of the placement, sources told Reuters on Monday. ID:nI6N0YK005]

BANKS

Italian banks will not join a new platform aimed at unifying the settlement of securities across the euro zone when it launches on June 22 due to technical difficulties, the chairman of Italy's broker association told Reuters.

EXOR

Exor sent a letter to PartnerRe preferred shareholders on Monday as part of an ongoing process to make sure all the reinsurer's shareholders have the information needed on its future.

ENI

The oil major said on Monday former Saipem CEO Umberto Vergine had been appointed as head of its midstream oil and gas division.

Eni CEO speaks on energy at a conference in Milan (0900 GMT)

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Management board meeting.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Board meeting.

TERNA

Annual general meeting (0900 GMT).

