The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi called for a change to European asylum rules on Sunday as neighbouring states tightened border controls, turning back African migrants and leaving hundreds stranded at the frontier in northern Italy.

Voters in Venice and dozens of other Italian towns went to the polls to elect new mayors on Sunday, wrapping up a broader round of local elections which saw gains for anti-establishment and right-wing parties last month.

ECONOMY

ISTAT releases May final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).

Bank of Italy releases April data on public finance, state borrowing and debt.

COMPANIES

MONTE DEI PASCHI

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's rights issue was 99.59 subscribed as it closed on Friday, raising 2.98 billion euros that will allow the Italian lender to pay back all state aid.

Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday the bank will hold an ordinary board meeting on Wednesday which could already discuss possible replacements for outgoing chairman Alessandro Profumo whose resignation comes into effect at the start of August. Among potential candidates are Piero Modiano, Marcello Messori, Alessandro Tononi and Giuseppe Lusignani, the paper said.

MEDIASET

Its pay-TV rival Sky Italia is close to agreeing the purchase of Italy's No. 8 free-to-air channel from U.S. group Viacom, La Repubblica said on Saturday citing unnamed government sources. Sky Italia did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

ENEL

CEO Francesco Starace has confirmed Enel will meet part-state-owned fibre optic cable company Metroweb to discuss broadband projects, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday.

ENEL GREEN POWER

The renewable energy company is in advanced talks to buy control of Indian green energy firm Bharat Light & Power for around $150 million, according to a report in India's Economic Times cited on Saturday by Il Sole 24 Ore.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Advisor PWC has valued RCS's radio affiliate Finelco at100 million euros including debt in a move that could help the company move ahead with the planned sale of the business, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

POPOLARE DI VICENZA

The unlisted cooperative bank has named former Popolare di Milano commercial chief Iacopo De Francisco as its deputy general manager, it said in a statement on Friday.

CLASS EDITORI

One-for-three reverse stock split.

I GRANDI VIAGGI

Capital increase starts; ends on July 3.

NTV

High speed train operator NTV holds shareholders' meeting on capital increase.

PRADA

Pays final dividend of 0.11 euro per share.

Trade ex-dividend: ALERION CLEANPOWER of 0.045 euro per share; STMICROELECTRONICS of 0.10 U.S. dollars per share as quarterly dividend; TECNOINVESTIMENTI of 0.047 euro per share.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................