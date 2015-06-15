The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
POLITICS
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi called for a change to
European asylum rules on Sunday as neighbouring states tightened
border controls, turning back African migrants and leaving
hundreds stranded at the frontier in northern Italy.
Voters in Venice and dozens of other Italian towns went to
the polls to elect new mayors on Sunday, wrapping up a broader
round of local elections which saw gains for anti-establishment
and right-wing parties last month.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases May final CPI and HICP data (0800 GMT).
Bank of Italy releases April data on public finance, state
borrowing and debt.
COMPANIES
MONTE DEI PASCHI
The Tuscan bank's cash call was 99.59 subscribed as it
closed on Friday, raising 2.98 billion euros that will allow
Monte dei Paschi to pay back all state aid.
Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday the bank will hold a board
meeting on Wednesday where possible replacements for outgoing
Chairman Alessandro Profumo could be discussed ahead of his
departure in early August. Among potential candidates are Piero
Modiano, Marcello Messori, Alessandro Tononi and Giuseppe
Lusignani, the paper said.
MEDIASET
Its pay-TV rival Sky Italia is close to agreeing
the purchase of Italy's No. 8 free-to-air channel from U.S.
group Viacom, La Repubblica said on Saturday citing
government sources. Sky Italia did not respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
ENEL
CEO Francesco Starace has confirmed Enel will meet
part-state-owned fibre optic cable company Metroweb to discuss
broadband projects, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday.
* FINMECCANICA
The defence group could raise its stake in Avio to 51
percent from the current 14 percent, CorrierEconomia said,
citing sources. The paper added that Frankfurt-listed Ohb
could become an industrial partner in Avio.
ENEL GREEN POWER
The renewable energy company is in advanced talks to buy
control of Indian green energy firm Bharat Light & Power for
around $150 million, according to a report in India's Economic
Times cited on Saturday by Il Sole 24 Ore.
RCS MEDIAGROUP
Adviser PWC has valued Finelco, which controls the media
group's radio stations, at 100 million euros including debt in a
move that could help the company move ahead with the planned
sale of the radio business, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.
A2A
Giovanni Valotti, chairman of the regional utility, told Il
Sole 24 Ore on Monday excessive fragmentation in the sector held
back investments as too-small companies were not able to
generate the cash flow needed for banks to support their
investment plans.
POPOLARE DI VICENZA, UBI BANCA
The unlisted cooperative bank has named former Popolare di
Milano Chief Commercial Officer Iacopo De Francisco as
its deputy managing director in charge of markets, it said in a
statement on Friday.
Diego Paolo Cavrioli and Alberto Piazza Spessa have also
joined the unlisted popolare from UBI Banca after former UBI MD
Francesco Iorio became the new CEO of Popolare Vicenza. Cavrioli
is the new head of finance while Piazza Spessa is in charge of
risk management.
CTI BIOPHARMA
The pharmaceutical company unveiled on Monday findings from
a Phase 2 trial in patients with either primary acute myeloid
leukemia (AML) or AML that has evolved from myelodysplastic
syndrome.
Results showed the combination of tosedostat with low dose
cytarabine/Ara-C resulted in an overall response rate of
54 percent in elderly patients with AML - with 45 percent of
patients achieving durable complete responses.
* FALCK RENEWABLES
CEO Piero Manzoni told La Stampa on Monday the energy
company wants to expand further in countries where its Vector
Cuatro unit operates: from Mexico to Canada, from the Unites
States to Japan.
CLASS EDITORI
One-for-three reverse stock split.
I GRANDI VIAGGI
Capital increase starts; ends on July 3.
NTV
High speed train operator NTV holds shareholders' meeting on
capital increase.
PRADA
Pays final dividend of 0.11 euro per share.
Trade ex-dividend: ALERION CLEANPOWER of 0.045 euro
per share; STMICROELECTRONICS of 0.10 U.S. dollars per
share as quarterly dividend; TECNOINVESTIMENTI of
0.047 euro per share.
Main currency report:...............................