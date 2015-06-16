The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

ECONOMY

Rome, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan expected to give speech at biennial assembly of joint stock companies association Assonime.

COMPANIES

* FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOGILES

Renault, Japanese partner Nissan and rival automaker Fiat Chrysler led European car sales higher in May, according to industry data published on Tuesday, but the overall pace of the market recovery slowed.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender said on Monday it had completed the repayment of state aid granted in 2013 to help keep it afloat by redeeming a final 1.071 billion euro tranche of state-backed bonds.

TELECOM ITALIA

Chairman Giuseppe Recchi and CEO Marco Patuano attend news conference (0800 GMT). * The board of Telco will meet on Wednesday to finalise the break of the investor group that holds a combined stake of 22.4 percent in the phone group, Il Messaggero said.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Management Board Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro attends conference on growth and innovation (1430 GMT).

* GENERALI

Italy's biggest insurer is set to invest 40-50 million euros in a 500-million euro capital strengthening operation at Spain's Banco de Credito Social Cooperativo, MF said in an unsourced report. BCSC is controlled by Grupo Cajamar, a banking partner of Generali in the country.

* GEOX

Chairman Mario Poletti Polegato told MF the Italian shoemaker expects to post a rise in revenues in line with its business plan's targets this year.

* FINMECCANICA

The defence group is interested in taking a majority stake in Avio, various papers quoted Finmeccanica CEO Mauro Moretti as saying. Beyond Finmeccanica, some other companies have shown an interest to invest in Avio, including Germany's Ohb, France's Asl, and U.S. groups Orbital Atk and Aerojet Rocketdyne, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

Finmeccanica in May injected 200 million euros into its loss-making AnsaldoBreda train unit which it has agreed to sell to Japan's Hitachi .

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................