The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
POLITICS
Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said on
Tuesday it had agreed to inject up to 1 billion euros in a state
fund designed to rescue troubled companies.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday the
board of state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti would be
replaced, but that no decision had been made yet on who would be
the new chiefs.
British Prime Minister David Cameron meets Italian
counterpart Matteo Renzi during visit at Milan Expo 2015.
ECONOMY
ISTAT releases April foreign trade data (0800 GMT).
COMPANIES
TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI
French media group Vivendi plans to increase its stake in
Telecom Italia to between 10 and 15 percent, cementing influence
over the group once its current big shareholders exit, people
familiar with the matter said.
The IPO of Telecom Italia's INWIT tower unit ends (started
on June 5).
UBI BANCA
The cooperative lender said on Tuesday it had started
procedures to transform itself into a joint stock company and
expected to hold a shareholder meeting by end October.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Shareholder Alessandro Falciai subscribed shares worth 8.4
million euros and bought shares worth 49.3 million euros in two
operations on June 12 and 15 respectively, according to stock
market filings on Tuesday.
* Falciai has rounded up its stake in the lender to close to 2
percent, Il Sole 24 Ore added.
* The bank may replace its chairman already in July, with
Pietro Modiano in pole position for the post, Il Messaggero
said, citing sources close to the lender.
* A2A
The utility has signed a letter of intent with Linea Group
for a potential merger between the companies and the two will be
in exclusive talks until the end of July, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
* SAIPEM
Il Giornale said a potential capital increase at the oil
services company could be delayed to the autumn because of
management changes at state lender CDP. It said CDP's investment
arm FSI as well as investors from Qatar and Kuwait could buy a
stake in the company.
* PRYSMIAN
The company expects first-quarter results to come in line
with targets and confirms expectation for an EBITDA of between
560-610 million euros for the full year, Chief Executive Valerio
Battista told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview.
* GENERALI
Lorenzo Pellicioli, who runs the family-owned conglomerate
De Agostini that is the second-largest shareholder in Generali,
has called on the government of Matteo Renzi to follow the
example of France and automatically grant double voting rights
to long-term shareholders, the Financial Times reported.
IREN
Chairman Francesco Profumo and CEO Massimiliano Bianco
present "2020 Industrial Plan" (1015 GMT).
UNIPOLSAI
Annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting (0830 GMT).
