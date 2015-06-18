The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

FIAT CHRYSLER

General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have turned to investment banks for advice in a face-off as FCA seeks to force a merger with its Detroit-based rival, according to several sources familiar with the matter.

U.S. auto safety regulators have "tentatively concluded" that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV FCHA.MI FCAU.N did not adequately remedy safety defects in a timely manner, notify car owners of recalls or keep federal officials informed about ongoing issues, according to an official document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

TELECOM ITALIA, VIVENDI * The board of Vivendi could meet this weekend to give the go ahead to raise the group's stake in Telecom Italia to up to 15 percent, Il sole 24 Ore said. Vivendi's chairman Vincent Bollore has already ensured the group will be able to take its stake to 15 percent without price surprises through derivatives at a pre-set price, it said.

The Italian phone group is set to raise up to 875 million euros ($992 million) from the bourse listing of its tower unit INWIT after its shares were priced on Wednesday at 3.65 euros each.

* MAIRE TECNIMONT

Maire Tecnimont said on Thursday it had won a project from Gazprom Neft worth 480 million euros in collaboration with some Russian partners.

* FINTEL ENERGIA GROUP

The company's shares have been suspended from trading pending a statement, the stock market said.

I GRANDI VIAGGI, PIQUADRO

Board meeting on Q1 results.

