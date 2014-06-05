The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

POLITICS

Bank of Italy convenes fifteen Italian banks subjected to stress test.

ECONOMY

Istat releases quarterly services sector output data.

Italy's main business lobby group Confindustria warned on Wednesday that the country had suffered an "unparalleled" decline in its manufacturing capacity during the financial crisis and called for decisive backing for industry.

COMPANIES * BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Stock market watchdog Consob said in a statement that it had approved the prospectus for Monte dei Paschi's planned 5-billion-euro capital increase. Consob said the board of Monte dei Paschi would meet on Thursday to approve the price of the share issue.

The bank is expected to price its rights issue at a 30 percent discount to the TERP, Il Sole 24 Ore reported, confirming a Reuters report.

ENI

Italy's energy group Eni said on Wednesday it had agreed to help develop the Perla gas field in Venezuela, one of the largest discoveries of the decade, and committed to invest up to $500 million into the project

* MEDIASET

Telefonica is ready to offer 350 million euros to buy a 22 percent stake in Spanish broadcaster Digital Plus from Italy's Mediaset, several Italian papers said. Telefonica is willing to also buy the 56 percent of Digital Plus held by Spain's Prisa, to end up with an overwhelming majority in the Spanish broadcaster of over 70 percent, the papers added.

* BANCA CARIGE

The lender will likely launch a planned 800 million euro rights issue on June 16, daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

* MEDIOLANUM

The Italian asset manager sees net inflows in May at around the 352 million euro-level posted in April, the company's Chief Executive Massimo Doris said on Wednesday.

POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Board meets to determine price of share issue.

UBI BANCA

Director General Francesco Iorio attends conference organised by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on competitiveness and financing of Italian companies (0910 GMT).

* CIR

Board meets to approve financial results. Main focus is on debt-laden unit Sorgenia.

Cir's board meeting could drag on until Friday as talks on debt restructuring for Sorgenia were extended, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

ACEA

Annual general meeting (0800 GMT).

PRADA

Board meeting on Q1 results.

Board meetings on 2013 FY and 2014 Q1 results: CIR (0800 GMT), COFIDE (1300 GMT).

