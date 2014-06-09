The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

POLITICS

Italy has rescued about 5,200 men, women and children and recovered three dead bodies from overcrowded boats in the Mediterranean Sea since early Thursday.

An Italian investigation that last week named 35 suspects in a massive graft scheme to cheat the "Moses" flood barrier project in Venice is far from over, the lead prosecutor in the case said on Sunday.

ECONOMY

Standard & Poor's affirmed its ratings on Italy's sovereign debt at BBB/A-2 on Friday and maintained a negative outlook, citing weak growth prospects for the third-largest economy in the euro zone.

Bank of Italy releases May data on Monday on European Central Bank funding to Italian banks.

Bank of Italy releases April data on bank deposits and April statistics on Italian government bond holdings at Italy-based banks.

MARKETS * Index provider FTSE said on Monday it was consulting users about possibly changing the way it calculates Milan's blue-chip FTSE MIB stock index in light of Monte Paschi's rights issue.

The company said in a statement that the closing value of the index on June 9 may be restated if it decided to introduce the changes.

Italy is mulling tax breaks of 6 percent for three years for companies that are planning to list, according to Il Messaggero.

DEBT

The Italian Treasury said on Friday it would issue 6.5 billion euros ($8.87 billion) of 12-month Treasury Bills (BOTs) at its regular mid-month auction on June 11.

Treasury announces sale of BTP and CCTeu bonds, with relative amounts to be auctioned on June 12.

COMPANIES

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The lender starts a planned 5 billion euro rights issues. [L6N0ON1VC}

French insurer Axa will remain a shareholder and partner of Monte Paschi, Il Sole 24 ore said on Saturday, citing Axa CEO Henri de Castries.

The bank said on Monday the Italian treasury had agreed to let it pay interests accrued in 2013 on state loans on Aug. 1, 2014 instead of July 1, 2014.

DEA CAPITAL

The holding company, which controls Generale de Sante through its Sante and Sante Development Europe units, said on Monday it had extended until June 10 an exclusivity period granted to Australia's Ramsay Health Care to submit a binding offer for its French unit.

BANCA CARIGE

The leading foundation shareholder has given a mandate to Banca IMI to sell a 10.9 percent stake in the bank at a discount by the end of Tuesday, leaving it with 19 percent, several newspapers said on Saturday. They said the foundation would then buy into the planned cash call of the lender to keep its stake at 19 percent.

SAFILO

The group said it was holding an extraordinary shareholder meeting on July 10 to approve the conversion of an equity-linked bond worth 150 million euros into equity.

BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA

Shareholders on Saturday approved a capital increase of up to 750 million euros.

BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO

Capital increase starts; ends on July 4.

SALINI IMPREGILO

The number of shares of the Italian builder freely traded on the market could amount to 35 percent of Salini Impregilo's capital after a planned cash call and share placement, a source close to the situation said on Sunday.

ENI

Bulgaria will not resume work on the Russian-led South Stream gas pipeline project until it receives the all clear from the European Commission, Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski said on Sunday. Eni is a member of the South Stream project.

CIR

The Italian holding company said on Friday it posted a loss of 270 million euros last year after it wrote down the entire value of its investment in energy unit Sorgenia.

ENEL

The group's new CEO Francesco Starace has earmarked the group's assets in East Europe as possible assets for sale to help cut debt, Corriere della Sera said on Saturday without citing sources.

PIRELLI, CAMFIN

Camfin, the largest shareholder in tyre maker Pirelli, has started talks with banks to refinance 238 million euros of debt, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Sunday.

ALITALIA

The head of Alitalia expects around 2,200 jobs to go under a planned tie-up with Gulf carrier Etihad Airways, he was quoted as saying by La Repubblica newspaper on Sunday.

Alitalia will press on with talks to secure a definite deal with Etihad Airways, the Italian airline's board decided at a meeting on Friday, having welcomed the rescue plan proposed by the Gulf carrier.

CERVED

Italy's information solutions group Cerved IPO starts; news conference to present listing details (0930 GMT).

INDESIT

Executes mandatory conversion of saving shares into ordinary shares.

ITALCEMENTI

Capital increase starts; ends on June 27.

Ex-dividend: CSP INTERNATIONAL 0.05 euros per share; FERROVIE NORD MILANO 0.013 euros per share.

